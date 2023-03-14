Willie Nelson Announces 2023 ‘Outlaw Music Festival’ Tour Featuring Whiskey Myers, Flatland Cavalry & More

He just announced his 2023 Outlaw Music Festival tour that’s set to kickoff at the end of June, and if you’ve ever wanted to see the legendary Shotgun Willie live, now is the time.
The festival, which will be a continuation of the celebration of the country icons 90th birthday, has a stacked lineup for this year that will rotate throughout the dates including Willie and the family band, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Whiskey Myers, Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, Margo Price, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Kurt Vile And The Violators, Brittney Spencer and his son Micah’s band, Particle Kid.
Willie says he’s looking forward to being out playing music with an incredible group of artists, especially during such a special and milestone year with his big birthday right around the corner:
“I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour.
It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday.”
Willie will turn 90 years old on April 29th, and there will rightfully be a huge celebration in honor of the country icon, in the form of a two-day concert dubbed: Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday.
He also just released his 98th career studio album I Don’t Know A Thing About Love at the beginning of March, and it’s pretty damn incredible that he just keeps going the way he does at his age… really, it’s the stuff of legends, so I guess we shouldn’t really be all that surprised, though that doesn’t make it any less impressive.
More shows for the Outlaw tour are still to be announced in the future, and tickets for current shows go on sale to the general public this Friday, March 17th, at 10AM local time.
Seeing the red headed stranger live in any capacity is a bucket list show for sure, so take a look and see if he’ll be making a stop anywhere near you on this run.
2023 Outlaw Music Festival tour dates and lineups:
Friday, June 23, 2023 Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater Willie Nelson & Family Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Trampled By Turtles Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Particle Kid
Saturday, June 24, 2023 East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre Willie Nelson & Family Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Trampled By Turtles Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Particle Kid
Sunday, June 25, 2023 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Willie Nelson & Family Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Trampled By Turtles Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Particle Kid
Thursday, June 29, 2023 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP Willie Nelson & Family Margo Price Flatland Cavalry Particle Kid
Friday, June 30, 2023 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion Willie Nelson & Family Whiskey Myers Flatland Cavalry Brittney Spencer Particle Kid
Sunday, July 2, 2023 The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Willie Nelson & Family Whiskey Myers Brittney Spencer Particle Kid More To Be Announced
Friday, July 28, 2023 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion Willie Nelson & Family Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Kurt Vile and The Violators Kathleen Edwards Particle Kid
Saturday, July 29, 2023 Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Willie Nelson & Family Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Gov’t Mule Kathleen Edwards Particle Kid
Sunday, July 30, 2023 Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater Willie Nelson & Family Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Gov’t Mule Kathleen Edwards Particle Kid
Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Willie Nelson & Family The Avett Brothers Kathleen Edwards Flatland Cavalry Particle Kid
Friday, August 4, 2023 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium Willie Nelson & Family The Avett Brothers Marcus King Flatland Cavalry Kathleen Edwards Particle Kid
Saturday, August 5, 2023 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann Willie Nelson & Family The Avett Brothers Marcus King Kathleen Edwards Flatland Cavalry Particle Kid
Sunday, August 6, 2023 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center Willie Nelson & Family The Avett Brothers Marcus King Kathleen Edwards Flatland Cavalry Particle Kid
Friday, August 11, 2023 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center Willie Nelson & Family John Fogerty Kathleen Edwards Flatland Cavalry Particle Kid
Saturday, August 12, 2023 Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake Willie Nelson & Family John Fogerty Flatland Cavalry Kathleen Edwards Particle Kid
Sunday, August 13, 2023 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center Willie Nelson & Family John Fogerty Gov’t Mule Kathleen Edwards Particle Kid
It only seems right that we cue up a little “On The Road Again”:
