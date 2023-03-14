Willie Nelson Announces 2023 ‘Outlaw Music Festival’ Tour Featuring Whiskey Myers, Flatland Cavalry & More

Willie Nelson is about to be on the road again.

He just announced his 2023 Outlaw Music Festival tour that’s set to kickoff at the end of June, and if you’ve ever wanted to see the legendary Shotgun Willie live, now is the time.

The festival, which will be a continuation of the celebration of the country icons 90th birthday, has a stacked lineup for this year that will rotate throughout the dates including Willie and the family band, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Whiskey Myers, Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, Margo Price, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Kurt Vile And The Violators, Brittney Spencer and his son Micah’s band, Particle Kid.

Willie says he’s looking forward to being out playing music with an incredible group of artists, especially during such a special and milestone year with his big birthday right around the corner:

“I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday.”

Willie will turn 90 years old on April 29th, and there will rightfully be a huge celebration in honor of the country icon, in the form of a two-day concert dubbed: Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday.

He also just released his 98th career studio album I Don’t Know A Thing About Love at the beginning of March, and it’s pretty damn incredible that he just keeps going the way he does at his age… really, it’s the stuff of legends, so I guess we shouldn’t really be all that surprised, though that doesn’t make it any less impressive.

More shows for the Outlaw tour are still to be announced in the future, and tickets for current shows go on sale to the general public this Friday, March 17th, at 10AM local time.

Seeing the red headed stranger live in any capacity is a bucket list show for sure, so take a look and see if he’ll be making a stop anywhere near you on this run.

2023 Outlaw Music Festival tour dates and lineups:

Friday, June 23, 2023

Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

Saturday, June 24, 2023

East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

Sunday, June 25, 2023

St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

Thursday, June 29, 2023

Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Willie Nelson & Family

Margo Price

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Friday, June 30, 2023

Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Whiskey Myers

Flatland Cavalry

Brittney Spencer

Particle Kid

Sunday, July 2, 2023

The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Whiskey Myers

Brittney Spencer

Particle Kid

More To Be Announced

Friday, July 28, 2023

Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Kurt Vile and The Violators

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Saturday, July 29, 2023

Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov’t Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Sunday, July 30, 2023

Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov’t Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Friday, August 4, 2023

Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Flatland Cavalry

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Sunday, August 6, 2023

Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Friday, August 11, 2023

Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Flatland Cavalry

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Gov’t Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

It only seems right that we cue up a little “On The Road Again”: