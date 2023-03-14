Open in App
Huxley, IA
Jeriann McLaughlin makes sure the needs of many are met

By Kelly Maricle,

3 days ago

HUXLEY, Iowa — Jeriann McLaughlin is going on three decades of making a difference in the Ballard-Huxley community.

“I’m kind of a doer,” she explains.

From starting a clothing and food pantry in Huxley to helping students and families during back to school, the holidays, and year-round.  You name it, Jeriann has done it.

“Jeriann, and this is the truth, is what I call Mother Teresa,” said friend Dianne Modlin, who nominated her in the Remarkable Women contest.

“It’s just a way of life. I don’t know. You know, it is what it is. I’ve done it a long time and it’s just, you know, it’s, it’s kind of something that I don’t know. It defines me,” said McLaughlin.

Now retired from her job in the Ballard School District, she works full-time volunteering. You’d think there aren’t enough hours in the day to get it all done, but somehow, she does it.

“Jeriann is amazing. I wouldn’t trade her for the world. She is one of the sweetest ladies I’ve ever met,” said Alicia Almestica who visits the Ballard Community Clothes & Food Pantry on a regular basis.

When she isn’t sorting donations or dropping off food, Jeriann is making sure if you need something, you get it.  Let’s just say she isn’t one to say no.

“No, I’m not very good at ‘No,’ no, I don’t very often,” joked McLaughlin.

She loves helping people. It’s as simple as that.

“She’s a people person and she can see you and without you asking, she can see if there is something she needs to help,” described Modlin.

Her “huge heart” and “wonderful energy” make Jeriann McLaughlin one of a kind.

“You’re right. I probably would if I could step out of myself and, you know, see the things that, that someone does, I probably would think it’s pretty remarkable,” admitted McLaughlin.

Jeriann and her husband raised four kids and have ten grandkids.

