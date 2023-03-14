Open in App
Smithfield, NC
See more from this location?
Queen City News

Attorneys worry about public safety after NC courts software launch

By Russ Bowen,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vhfuV_0lIHQ3oz00

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Sitting in a law office in Smithfield, three attorneys from three counties knew it may be a rough start. A month in, it still is.

“And then there’s many things we still cannot do in this system. Legally filing paperwork and pleadings and documents, driving privileges, expunctions things of those natures,” said attorney Parrish Hayes Daughtry.

NC county’s court staff working through weekend to ready for $85 million system overhaul

What worries Daughtry, Jack O’Hale and Trey Fitzhugh is that even if problems with the new eCourt software do improve, it’s still going to be problematic because of how many steps it takes for each case.

“There is no way no matter how much we improve, to Parrish’s point, that this will not continue to be an extremely burdensome process for everybody involved,” said Fitzhugh.

The lawyers say that “burdensome process” is delaying case after case because even the simplest traffic citation is taking so long.

“Remember first and foremost that all lawyers, judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys are officers of the court and we’re trying to work together to accomplish a common goal which is to do justice under the law. That’s not happening right now,” said John O’Hale.

Then there is the matter of public safety which includes children and victims of domestic violence. Daughtry said “we’ve had clients that have been awarded custody in an order and it takes five days to get the order in hand.”

“The public doesn’t need to wait five days for an order regarding children. I’ve had clients in domestic violence protective order court have continuance orders and had to wait to have that protection. I’ve had orders entered a week later and that means the original order of protection expired,” Daughtry added.

BANK COLLAPSE FALLOUT: Is your money, job safe in a financial hub like Charlotte?

Some of Fitzhugh’s clients are getting a shocking surprise in the mail.

“You go into the court system they amend it to an improper equipment or reduce the speed to something that would not increase your insurance or would not cause you to lose your driver’s license. Well low and behold because of the data entry burdens there are concrete examples of people receiving letters from the Division of Motor Vehicles saying you are convicted of 81 on a 65 your license is revoked,” said Fitzhugh.

Daughtry is also concerned there is not enough security to keep someone from potentially altering an official court document.

“I’m terrified about what I’ve already seen and what’s to come. The constitutional and due process and inequities that this system poses on the public is setting the state of North Carolina up for a great lawsuit against them,” said Daughtry.

Tyler Technologies is under contract for the $100 million project. Tyler has referred all questions to the administrative office of the courts. In response, the agency said:

“Overall, the system is working and getting better each day. Both attorneys and courthouse staff are gaining comfort and familiarity with the system. That said, any new system has a learning curve and requires configuration refinements during the pilot phase. That is the case with this project. The North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts maintains a 24/7 help desk that staff, judges, clerks, DA’s all have access to for any assistance. Attorneys and other members of the public can access guides and other helpful resources at https://www.nccourts.gov/ecourts . NCAOC staff has been on site in each county to assist with using the system.”

Eventually, all 100 North Carolina jurisdictions will switch over to eCourts, which includes Odyssey and eWarrants.

The pilot phase of the overhaul in Wake, Johnston, Lee and Harnett Counties launched February 13. Tyler Technologies has faced litigation and pushback in other states after a list of alleged problems.

“One has to wonder what sort of due diligence did our state government do in entering into this contract when you’re dealing with somebody who had a track record that is substantially less than perfect,” said O’Hale.

Note: According to the NC Administrative Office of the Courts, the original contract for the overhaul, including Odyssey and eCourts software, totaled $85 million. That contract has since been amended to include eWarrants software for an additional $24 million, making it a $109 million project.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
NC governor demands repayment following company’s decision to close Canton mill
Canton, NC1 day ago
Gastonia woman charged with insurance fraud
Gastonia, NC2 days ago
Feds seek seizure of 2 homes owned by NC woman accused of healthcare fraud
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Durham man caught cashing voided check at grocery store, sheriff says
Littleton, NC10 hours ago
When you need to stop for a school bus in NC… and what could happen if you don’t
Fayetteville, NC14 hours ago
State health officials, sheriff investigating Greene Co. group home deaths
Snow Hill, NC8 hours ago
Raleigh CEO gets prison for spending $3 million in business funds on Hawaiian vacation, Rolex
Raleigh, NC14 hours ago
Police arrest impaired driver after collision on N.C. 58
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Raleigh police say crackdown in Glenwood South results in more crime reported
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Financial Struggles Force National Discount Retailer to Close Four Stores in Raleigh: All Items on Sale
Raleigh, NC4 hours ago
Man, teen charged in 5 robberies in Wake, Nash counties, sheriff says
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Two North Carolina fugitives flee into Virginia
Mount Airy, NC2 days ago
10th NC State student death of academic year reported after accidental overdose, university says
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Student getting off school bus hit by car in NC, principal says
Hollister, NC1 day ago
Sinkhole forces tenants out, owner orders demolition home in Oakwood historic Raleigh
Raleigh, NC15 hours ago
Fort Bragg soldier removed from flight used foul language, chased others around terminal, arrest warrant states
Fort Bragg, NC1 day ago
Fayetteville woman wanted for questioning in Cumberland Co. killing; man no longer sought
Fayetteville, NC2 days ago
Land Owner Gets $5 Million In Fight With NCDOT
Dunn, NC13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy