REPORT: Snow totals across western Massachusetts Tuesday

CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some communities across western Massachusetts received more than three feet of snow Tuesday.

22News is working for you with reports of total snowfalls across the state. These totals may change as more snow continues to fall Tuesday.

Berkshire County

31″ – Windsor

29″ – Savoy

27″ – Hancock

26.7″ – Pittsfield

26″ – Becket

24″ – Otis

23.1″ – Sandisfield

23″ – Clarksburg

20.5″ – Lenoxdale

20″ – Adams

19″ – New Ashford

18.2″ – Lenox

16″ – Lanesborough

14″ – Stockbridge

13″ – Cheshire

13″ – Williamstown

11″ – North Adams

9″ – Great Barrington

8″ – New Marlborough

7″ – Ashley Falls

Franklin County

31″ – Buckland

36″ – Colrain

36″ – Rowe

37″ – Hawley

28″ – Shutesbury

26″ – Ashfield

26″ – Wendell

24.2″ – Conway

22″ – Heath

16.8″ – New Salem

16.6″ – Leyden

16″ – Shelburne Falls

5.8″ – Greenfield

3″ – Leverett

Hampshire County

32″ – Plainfield

31″ – Chesterfield

22″ – Goshen

20″ – Belchertown

18″ – Worthington

15″ – Southampton

10″ – Easthampton

5.5″ – Westhampton

3.5″ – Northampton

Hampden County

32″ – Blandford

29″ – Chester

25″ – Tolland

18″ – Montgomery

16″ – Granville

9.5″ – Holyoke

8.5″ – Westfield

8″ – Southwick

8″ – Montgomery

7.1″ – Chicopee

6″ – Ludlow

5.75″ – Feeding Hills

5″ – Westfield

4.5″ – West Springfield

4.5″ – 16 Acres of Springfield

4.4: Westover ARB in Chicopee

3″ – Wilbraham

