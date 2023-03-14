REPORT: Snow totals across western Massachusetts Tuesday

CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some communities across western Massachusetts received more than three feet of snow Tuesday. PHOTOS: Large amount of snow seen across western Massachusetts
22News is working for you with reports of total snowfalls across the state. These totals may change as more snow continues to fall Tuesday.
Berkshire County
- 31″ – Windsor
- 29″ – Savoy
- 27″ – Hancock
- 26.7″ – Pittsfield
- 26″ – Becket
- 24″ – Otis
- 23.1″ – Sandisfield
- 23″ – Clarksburg
- 20.5″ – Lenoxdale
- 20″ – Adams
- 19″ – New Ashford
- 18.2″ – Lenox
- 16″ – Lanesborough
- 14″ – Stockbridge
- 13″ – Cheshire
- 13″ – Williamstown
- 11″ – North Adams
- 9″ – Great Barrington
- 8″ – New Marlborough
- 7″ – Ashley Falls
Franklin County
- 31″ – Buckland
- 36″ – Colrain
- 36″ – Rowe
- 37″ – Hawley
- 28″ – Shutesbury
- 26″ – Ashfield
- 26″ – Wendell
- 24.2″ – Conway
- 22″ – Heath
- 16.8″ – New Salem
- 16.6″ – Leyden
- 16″ – Shelburne Falls
- 5.8″ – Greenfield
- 3″ – Leverett
Hampshire County
- 32″ – Plainfield
- 31″ – Chesterfield
- 22″ – Goshen
- 20″ – Belchertown
- 18″ – Worthington
- 15″ – Southampton
- 10″ – Easthampton
- 5.5″ – Westhampton
- 3.5″ – Northampton
Hampden County
- 32″ – Blandford
- 29″ – Chester
- 25″ – Tolland
- 18″ – Montgomery
- 16″ – Granville
- 9.5″ – Holyoke
- 8.5″ – Westfield
- 8″ – Southwick
- 8″ – Montgomery
- 7.1″ – Chicopee
- 6″ – Ludlow
- 5.75″ – Feeding Hills
- 5″ – Westfield
- 4.5″ – West Springfield
- 4.5″ – 16 Acres of Springfield
- 4.4: Westover ARB in Chicopee
- 3″ – Wilbraham
