Woman’s $2 million lottery win in NC paves way for her return home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — From Roll Tide territory to the heart of the Chase for the Championship .
Thanks to the financial boost of a $2 million lottery win out of Fayetteville, Brittaney Dominguez of Winfield, Alabama, has her sights set on returning home to the state she grew up in — North Carolina.
Dominguez purchased a $20 Mega 7’s ticket from the VGO gas station on North Reilly Road. From there, lottery officials said she took the ticket to a friend’s house and started scratching.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” Dominguez said. “It didn’t really register.” NC House could vote on mobile sports betting next week
Immediately, she returned to the store to double-check the ticket, officials said on Monday.
“The store clerk gave me a huge hug,” Dominguez said. “I told her she was my good luck charm.”
Arriving at lottery headquarters on Monday, Dominguez got to pick between a lump sum of $1.2 million or an annuity of $100,000 over a 20-year period. She chose the lump-sum route, pocketing $854,633 after tax withholdings.
The lottery spending dream doesn’t stop at a house purchase. Dominguez said she also could see herself investing a piece of it and she may even tap into her passion for cooking by starting up a food-truck business.
Mega 7's debuted in October with four $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Two $2 million prizes and three $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.
