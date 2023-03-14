Open in App
Fayetteville, NC
See more from this location?
Queen City News

Woman’s $2 million lottery win in NC paves way for her return home

By Ashley Anderson,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0owxsA_0lIHPW3M00

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — From Roll Tide territory to the heart of the Chase for the Championship .

Thanks to the financial boost of a $2 million lottery win out of Fayetteville, Brittaney Dominguez of Winfield, Alabama, has her sights set on returning home to the state she grew up in — North Carolina.

Dominguez purchased a $20 Mega 7’s ticket from the VGO gas station on North Reilly Road. From there, lottery officials said she took the ticket to a friend’s house and started scratching.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Dominguez said. “It didn’t really register.”

NC House could vote on mobile sports betting next week

Immediately, she returned to the store to double-check the ticket, officials said on Monday.

“The store clerk gave me a huge hug,” Dominguez said. “I told her she was my good luck charm.”

Arriving at lottery headquarters on Monday, Dominguez got to pick between a lump sum of $1.2 million or an annuity of $100,000 over a 20-year period. She chose the lump-sum route, pocketing $854,633 after tax withholdings.

The lottery spending dream doesn’t stop at a house purchase. Dominguez said she also could see herself investing a piece of it and she may even tap into her passion for cooking by starting up a food-truck business.

Mega 7’s debuted in October with four $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Two $2 million prizes and three $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
North Carolina woman wins $100,000, plans to start trucking business
Greenville, NC2 days ago
Alabama woman to use $2 million lottery win to move back to North Carolina
Fayetteville, NC3 days ago
Woman who grew up in North Carolina plans to move back from Alabama after winning $2 million from a scratch-off ticket
Winfield, AL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
North Carolina woman wins $1 million after buying lottery ticket at Food Lion
Monroe, NC1 day ago
When you need to stop for a school bus in NC… and what could happen if you don’t
Fayetteville, NC14 hours ago
Two Arrested for Human Trafficking, Gas Prices Up, I-26 Bridge Work Begins
Weaverville, NC3 days ago
Police: 76-year-old man with dementia missing out of NC found in Virginia
Southern Shores, NC2 days ago
Two North Carolina fugitives flee into Virginia
Mount Airy, NC1 day ago
Raleigh CEO gets prison for spending $3 million in business funds on Hawaiian vacation, Rolex
Raleigh, NC14 hours ago
Retired educator strikes it big with $5 million win at Virginia 7-Eleven
Chesapeake, VA3 days ago
More than $1M in vehicles recently stolen from North Carolina dealerships
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Furman pulls the upset in first round of March Madness
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Man connected to deadly street racing crash in custody, North Carolina police say
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
NC woman says noise from Perdue plant ‘too loud’ to start equestrian training facility
Cofield, NC3 days ago
Florida ride dismantled after teen’s fatal fall, mother calls it ‘bittersweet moment’
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Fort Bragg soldier removed from flight used foul language, chased others around terminal, arrest warrant states
Fort Bragg, NC1 day ago
AG: Illinois lottery employee accused of stealing, redeeming winning tickets
Springfield, IL23 hours ago
‘She was groomed’: Family relieved after abducted 13-year-old Texas girl found alive in North Carolina
Lexington, NC3 days ago
Thieves steal more than $1M in vehicles from North Carolina car dealerships, videos show
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Gastonia woman charged with insurance fraud
Gastonia, NC2 days ago
NC State student dies after accidental overdose, university spokesman says
Raleigh, NC3 days ago
10th NC State student death of academic year reported after accidental overdose, university says
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
4 of Our Favorite North Carolina Hot Dog Spots
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
An Upscale North Carolina Nightclub Gets Life Thanks To “Bar Rescue”
Charlotte, NC4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy