Open in App
Clarksville, TN
See more from this location?
WREG

Miss Downtown Nashville crowned Miss Tennessee USA

By Caitlin Huff,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O2Hr8_0lIHP95800

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new Miss Tennessee and a new Miss Tennessee Teen were crowned over the weekend in Clarksville.

Regan Ringler, also known as Miss Downtown Nashville, was awarded the new title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LWshB_0lIHP95800
Regan Ringler, Miss Tennessee USA 2023 (Photo: Visit Clarksville TN)

Miss Tennessee USA 2023 was held Saturday night at Austin Peay State University as well as the Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2023. This year marked 30 years of Greenwood Productions hosting the pageants.

Former Miss Virginia competes for same title her mother held – Miss Tennessee

Miss Tennessee USA 2023 runner ups

  • Emma Conn, Miss Nashville – First Runner Up
  • Christell Foote, Miss Historic Franklin – Second Runner Up
  • Madison Kunst, Miss Madison County – Third Runner Up
  • Alexis Sanders, Miss Mid-South – Fourth Runner Up

Emily Suttle, the outgoing Miss Tennessee USA, is a Registered Dietitian at Vanderbilt. In her year as Miss Tennessee USA, she focused on raising awareness about mental health and the importance of having a balanced relationship with food.

Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2023 winner and runner ups

  • Blye Allen, Miss Marble City – Winner
  • Ruthie Richey, Miss Memphis – First Runner Up
  • Grace Sparkman, Miss McMinnville – Second Runner Up
  • Anna Gagliano, Miss Collierville – Third Runner Up
  • Sophia Mendoza, Miss Belle Meade – Fourth Runner Up

Ringler and Allen will go on to represent the Volunteer State in the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants later this year.

For more information about the Tennessee delegates, you can visit this link .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Musicians Come Out Singing And Swinging Against New TN Laws
Nashville, TN10 hours ago
New business-class bus service starting between Memphis and Nashville
Memphis, TN9 hours ago
Knoxville teen crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sue O’Hearn of Woodland Presbyterian School is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Fire breaks out after transformer explosion in South Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Mount Juliet Reviews: The Papermill
Mount Juliet, TN1 day ago
This Huge Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Kyle Chrisley arrested for aggravated assault in Tennessee
Smyrna, TN2 days ago
Ascension Saint Thomas welcomes new Murfreesboro hospital
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
10 Brunch Spots in Franklin, Brentwood & Williamson County, Tennessee
Franklin, TN1 day ago
Missing Murfreesboro Man: Kenneth Harrison
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Skull found in DeKalb County believed to be linked to missing man
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Pet sitter & 3 others charged with animal cruelty
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Bill to remove permitless carry legislation in Nashville, Memphis fails
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Miss Tennessee USA crowned in pageant at Austin Peay State University | PHOTOS
Clarksville, TN5 days ago
Why Nashville had three large water main breaks in three days
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Man killed at South Nashville condo building
Nashville, TN16 hours ago
Tootsie’s Honky Tonk owner pushes bill to exempt Lower Broadway bars from Nashville oversight
Nashville, TN3 days ago
TN mental health counselor loses license
Jackson, TN2 days ago
What Louisiana basketball said after its loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament
Lafayette, LA19 hours ago
TBI most wanted suspect found dead
Nashville, TN3 days ago
The milkshakes are back! Beloved Reeves-Sain Drug Store returns to Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
Cruel note snuck to Spring Hill student with autism
Spring Hill, TN2 days ago
‘One of the largest paving projects’ in Goodlettsville history to begin next week
Goodlettsville, TN2 days ago
Embattled MNPS Director of Visual and Performing Arts speaks to News 2 from jail
Nashville, TN2 days ago
30th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1993 in East Tennessee
Knoxville, TN5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy