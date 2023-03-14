Miss Downtown Nashville crowned Miss Tennessee USA

Christell Foote, Miss Historic Franklin – Second Runner Up
Madison Kunst, Miss Madison County – Third Runner Up
Alexis Sanders, Miss Mid-South – Fourth Runner Up
Emily Suttle, the outgoing Miss Tennessee USA, is a Registered Dietitian at Vanderbilt. In her year as Miss Tennessee USA, she focused on raising awareness about mental health and the importance of having a balanced relationship with food.
Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2023 winner and runner ups
Blye Allen, Miss Marble City – Winner
Ruthie Richey, Miss Memphis – First Runner Up
Grace Sparkman, Miss McMinnville – Second Runner Up
Anna Gagliano, Miss Collierville – Third Runner Up
Sophia Mendoza, Miss Belle Meade – Fourth Runner Up
Ringler and Allen will go on to represent the Volunteer State in the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants later this year.
