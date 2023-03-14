Driver crashes into 2 parked cars overnight

ST. LOUIS – A driver crashed into two parked cars overnight.

That was just before 12:30 a.m. on Jamieson Avenue near Wilmore Park in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogur Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene.

The driver’s car was heavily damaged, with its front wheel on the passenger’s side nearly torn off. One of the parked vehicles sustained heavy rear-end damage. The driver was not injured, but was taken into custody.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.