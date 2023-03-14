Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
FOX 2

Driver crashes into 2 parked cars overnight

By Reggie LeeNic Lopez,

3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A driver crashed into two parked cars overnight.

That was just before 12:30 a.m. on Jamieson Avenue near Wilmore Park in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogur Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene.

Top story: Kim Gardner files response to attorney general suit

The driver’s car was heavily damaged, with its front wheel on the passenger’s side nearly torn off. One of the parked vehicles sustained heavy rear-end damage. The driver was not injured, but was taken into custody.

