Homicides rising, nonfatal shootings down in New Orleans

New Orleans Police say a man was shot Monday night in Central City.

"Initial reports show that a man sustained at least one gunshot wound to his body. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital," Public Information Officer Reese Harper said in an email.

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Second Street around 10:30pm. A police report says there was a second victim, a 28-year-old woman. The male victim is 23 years old.

It comes amid what the Metro Crime Commission calls a "modest reduction" in shooting incidents that don't kill anyone.

Photo credit MCC

"Reported nonfatal shooting incidents are 14% lower relative to the same time in 2022," the MCC posted.

Killings, however, are outpacing last year... a year that saw the most homicides in decades.

"Four homicide victims in the past week, homicide is now 15% higher than the same time in 2022," according to the commission's report on Monday.

There have been 53 homicides so far in 2023. There were 46 over the same period last year.

This year has seen 81 nonfatal shooting incidents, compared to 94 through March 12th of 2022.