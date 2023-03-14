Hello Kitty Cafe Truck cruises into Richmond area for 2023
By Tannock Blair,
3 days ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In its continued tour across the USA, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will soon be making its way back to the Richmond area.
The all-pink cafe on wheels is expected to arrive at the Short Pump Town Center at 11800 W. Broad Street on Saturday, March 18. The truck will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. outside of the shopping mall’s main entrance by Crate & Barrel and Pottery Barn.
