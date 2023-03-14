Open in App
Richmond, VA
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck cruises into Richmond area for 2023

By Tannock Blair,

3 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In its continued tour across the USA, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will soon be making its way back to the Richmond area.

The all-pink cafe on wheels is expected to arrive at the Short Pump Town Center at 11800 W. Broad Street on Saturday, March 18. The truck will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. outside of the shopping mall’s main entrance by Crate & Barrel and Pottery Barn.

Beyond cafe treats, the truck will also have a selection of limited-edition merchandise available, such as mugs, lunchboxes, T-Shirts and more.

    Hello Kitty glass mug. (Photo courtesy of Ron De Angelis)
    Hello Kitty T-shirt. (Photo courtesy of Ron De Angelis)
    Hello Kitty lunch box. (Photo courtesy of Ron De Angelis)
    Hello Kitty tote bag. (Photo courtesy of Ron De Angelis)
    Hello Kitty signature macron set. (Photo courtesy of Ron De Angelis)

Following the Richmond visit, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will continue its East Coast tour with a stop in Washington, D.C. on March 25.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

