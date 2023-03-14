Open in App
Fayetteville, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Free documentary premieres in Fayetteville

By Elena Ramirez,

3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A free premiere of a documentary highlighting failed Arkansas tenant’s laws will show on March 20 in Fayetteville.

“A Safe Place To Sleep” is a 17-minute documentary of Arkansas residents sharing their stories of the impact of no tenant protections. It dives into the stories of people and children who are affected by the lack of management in rental properties.

Locally-filmed movie to have premiere at Fiesta Square

“Arkansas is the only state in the country that has no tenant protections, and the only state where you can be jailed for nonpayment of rent,” said Stephen Coger, human rights attorney.

People from across the state share their stories of mold, infestations, sewage leakages and health issues.

The premiere will be hosted by Monique Jones, director of outreach for St. James Food Pantry, and Sen. Greg Ledin at 7 p.m. at the Squire Jehegan Outreach Center.

A second premiere will be presented in Little Rock at a later date. The short film is also available online .

