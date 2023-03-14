What McDaniels Said of Jimmy G When They Parted Ways in NE

Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels last coached Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2016 season when the two were in New England.

Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be reunited after being apart for six seasons.

McDaniels was the offensive coordinator in New England during Garoppolo's early days in the NFL, when he served as Tom Brady's backup with the Patriots.

The two developed a strong connection there before Garoppolo was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.

“You had a guy in your room that you really enjoyed being around and coached that spent a lot of time learning and grasping what you’re doing," McDaniels had told the media after the trade went down. "And you saw him grow and get better and mature and improve through the course of time, and now he’s not here. So I wish him nothing but the best. I really, really think a lot of this guy. He’s got a bright future. He’s a great person. And I hope he does well for himself.”

McDaniels knew that Garoppolo would likely have a better opportunity with San Francisco, which he ultimately did.

“You always want things that are good opportunities for your guys," McDaniels said. "We understand that depth at a certain position is a blessing for us, but every player wants to play. I understand that. And that’s a good thing. They should want to play. They work hard to try to earn their opportunities and when they get them, they got to make the most of them. He had a few opportunities here and he did a good job with them, which is why he’s earned the opportunity that he has now.”

