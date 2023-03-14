Open in App
RaiderMaven

What McDaniels Said of Jimmy G When They Parted Ways in NE

By Aidan Champion,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uqbzm_0lIHMW5h00

Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels last coached Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2016 season when the two were in New England.

Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be reunited after being apart for six seasons.

McDaniels was the offensive coordinator in New England during Garoppolo's early days in the NFL, when he served as Tom Brady's backup with the Patriots.

The two developed a strong connection there before Garoppolo was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.

“You had a guy in your room that you really enjoyed being around and coached that spent a lot of time learning and grasping what you’re doing," McDaniels had told the media after the trade went down. "And you saw him grow and get better and mature and improve through the course of time, and now he’s not here. So I wish him nothing but the best. I really, really think a lot of this guy. He’s got a bright future. He’s a great person. And I hope he does well for himself.”

McDaniels knew that Garoppolo would likely have a better opportunity with San Francisco, which he ultimately did.

“You always want things that are good opportunities for your guys," McDaniels said. "We understand that depth at a certain position is a blessing for us, but every player wants to play. I understand that. And that’s a good thing. They should want to play. They work hard to try to earn their opportunities and when they get them, they got to make the most of them. He had a few opportunities here and he did a good job with them, which is why he’s earned the opportunity that he has now.”

The 2023 NFL Draft will go from April 27-29 and be held at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. Starting at 12 p.m. EDT on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EDT on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EDT on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EDT on March 15 . The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Top free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson seemingly implied he’s being lowballed with 3-word reaction
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Packers insane Aaron Rodgers compensation demands revealed
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Jeff Gaylord Passes Away At Age 64
Denver, CO1 day ago
Buffalo Bills Set To Land All-Pro Wide Receiver From Saints
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Missouri fan wears inappropriate shirt to NCAA Tournament game
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers suggests he was interested in playing for 1 other team
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
NFL general manager believes Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh McDaniels wants specific QB in 2023 NFL Draft
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Marcus Mariota lands new backup QB job
Nashville, TN22 hours ago
NFL rumors: Is something amiss with Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders?
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Jimmy G sends 49ers parting message in first Raiders presser
Las Vegas, NV7 hours ago
Dolphins Are Signing Notable Wide Receiver On Thursday
Miami Gardens, FL1 day ago
Kelsey Plum gets back at Josh McDaniels after her husband Darren Waller was traded
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Star cornerback Darius Slay shockingly returns to the Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Jimmy G looks back on what unique 49ers tenure taught him
San Francisco, CA4 hours ago
Report: Raiders inquired about Aaron Rodgers, No. 1 pick before signing Jimmy Garoppolo
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy