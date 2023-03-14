Open in App
Sacramento, CA
The Kings trolled Brook Lopez by playing 'Bleeding Love' after he was literally bleeding on the court

By Bryan Kalbrosky,

3 days ago
It’s safe to say that there is probably some bad blood between Milwaukee Bucks big man Brook Lopez and the Sacramento Kings.

Lopez was cut next to his eye during the fourth quarter of a victory over the Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Monday. The defensive ace had to go to the sidelines to receive medical attention from team staffers.

It wasn’t a pretty situation and Lopez was clearly very frustrated by what happened. You can watch his reaction below, but be warned: If you know how to read lips, it looks like he used some unsavory language in this clip:

If you didn’t mind the sight of blood, watch that video again. Did you notice anything else that was happening?

Whoever decides the music played inside the arena may have trolled Lopez by playing “Bleeding Love” by Leona Lewis. Even if you don’t necessarily recognize that song by name, if you’re of a certain age, you almost definitely remember it.

This was the best-selling worldwide single of 2008. Take a listen:

Could you imagine getting cut on your eye and then hearing this chorus?

“Keep bleeding, keep, keep bleeding love

I keep bleeding, I keep, keep bleeding love

Keep bleeding, keep, keep bleeding love

You cut me open.”

Talk about adding a cinematically dramatic insult to injury. My goodness!

Lopez remained frustrated for the remainder of the fourth quarter and he was eventually ejected from the game following a violent scuffle with Trey Lyles.

Who is to say whether or not Lopez heard the in-arena DJ troll Lopez when he was bleeding? But if he did, it is easy to imagine that only exacerbated his frustration.

