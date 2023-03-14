Open in App
Green Bay, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Aaron Rodgers tweet a clue? Nope! Rasul Douglas claims he's got the QB's phone

By Charles Curtis,

3 days ago
If you’re like the countless NFL fans who are waiting for something to happen with Aaron Rodgers — whether it’s a trade to the New York Jets or something else — then you might have jumped off your couch when you saw a tweet from him at 10:43 PM ET on Monday night.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Well, it means nothing. We think.

Because it said: “SULLLLLLLLL.” And it just so happens that his (former?) Green Bay Packers teammate Rasul Douglas is claiming that he has Rodgers’ phone when the QB went on his darkness retreat and proved it by tweeting a reference to his name (Sulll = Rasul!).

Let’s break it down:

Then:

Is this really true? Too funny if so!

