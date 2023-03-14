Open in App
Murfreesboro, TN
Wilson County Source

2023 Mr. and Miss Basketball Winners Announced

By Source Staff,

3 days ago

The top girls and boys basketball players in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association were honored by being named the winners of the 2023 Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards. The awards presentation took place on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Monday, March 14 at 5:00 p.m.

A statewide committee of sportswriters selected the winners based on performance during the 2022-2023 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

“This is such an outstanding honor for all 36 of the young men and women recognized this evening at the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards,” said Mark Reeves, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They were here not only due to their athletic ability that they displayed on the court throughout the season, but just as much for their outstanding character and academic achievements.”

This was the 38 th year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players. American General was the sponsor of the event since the inception of the awards in 1985 until 2001. The Memphis Grizzlies were sponsors of the awards from 2002-2004. From 2005-2015 as well as the 2020-2021 school year due to the COVID-10 pandemic, the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards were presented at the conclusion of each respective championship game as part of the post-game trophy ceremony.

2023 MISS BASKETBALL WINNERS

Division II-A Miss Basketball
Angelica Velez, The Webb School

Division II-AA Miss Basketball
Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth

Class 1A Miss Basketball
Blair Baugus, Wayne County

Class 2A Miss Basketball
Jada Harrison, Westview

Class 3A Miss Basketball
Ti’Mia Lawson, Jackson South Side

Class 4A Miss Basketball
Avery Treadwell, Bearden

2023 MR. BASKETBALL WINNERS

Division II-A Mr. Basketball
Isaiah West, Goodpasture

Division II-AA Mr. Basketball
Lukas Walls, Webb School of Knoxville

Class 1A Mr. Basketball
Rodgerick Robinson, Jr., Middleton

Class 2A Mr. Basketball
Jaylen Jones, East Nashville

Class 3A Mr. Basketball
Damarien Yates, Fayette-Ware

Class 4A Miss Basketball
Jarred Hall, Lebanon

