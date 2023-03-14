San Diego had second-priciest hotel sale in California last year

The more than $216 million sale last year of the 417-room Hyatt Regency La Jolla was the second priciest of all hotel sales statewide, even as San Diego County saw a marked decline in lodging transactions.

Atlas Hospitality Group's year-end report on hotel sales reveals that while transactions statewide did slow in 2022 compared to 2021, the dollar volume — $8.6 billion — was still the third highest on record. Similarly, the state set a new record for the median price paid per room paid — $151,636 — which was up 10 percent over the record set in 2021.

"San Diego was one of the few counties that lived up to my prediction in our mid-year report, when we predicted a slowdown in sales in California because of higher interest rates, but that didn’t happen — except in San Diego," said Alan Reay, head of the Orange County-based brokerage.

Countywide, San Diego saw a 30.6 percent decrease year over year in individual transactions, from 49 to 34, and an even larger decline in the total dollar volume, from nearly $1.2 billion in 2021 to nearly $785 million this year, which was a 33 percent drop. Measured by the total number of rooms sold, the decline was even larger — nearly 38 percent.

The median price paid per room, though, fell just 3 percent, although San Diego was the only Southern California county that saw a decline in that metric.

A big reason for that, Reay said, is that a large number of last year's transactions were for smaller budget properties like Motel 6, Comfort Inn and others. Together, the sale of the Hyatt Regency and the 376-room Marriott La Jolla accounted for more than half the dollar volume of all San Diego hotel sales in 2022.

The overall slowdown in transactions, Reay was quick to point out, had nothing to do with San Diego or its appeal as a travel destination.

"This is not a case of prices dropping," he said. "San Diego is a very, very desirable area to own hotels but current owners aren't very motivated to sell.

"During the second half of the year, there were only nine sales in San Diego, which was low compared to the other counties, but I think the reason we’re seeing fewer sales in San Diego is because the owners of hotels there are pretty happy with the performance of their properties, so you don't have as many sellers as in other counties."

Statewide, the single priciest sale was the 260-room Montage Resort Hotel in Laguna Beach, which went for $641 million. That equates to a stunning $2.5 million price per room. In San Diego County, the highest price paid per room was for the 43-room El Cordova Hotel in Coronado. The price paid per room was more than $1 million, Atlas reported. The majority of the rooms at the hotel are one- and two-bedroom suites.

Given the continued rise in interest rates that is substantially raising the cost of borrowing, Reay continues to predict a slowdown in hotel sales this year. California, he said, has benefited from a new buyer pool, including purchasers of hotels for homeless housing and buyers looking to convert hotels and motels into lower-income housing. But few transactions fall into that category.

"We've been seeing all the major real estate commercial companies announcing layoffs, and that’s because they’re seeing in the last quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 sales falling off dramatically," Reay said. "That’s for all commercial real estate and it's a reflection of the rise in interest rates, so I think we’ll see a slowdown in hotel business as well."





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .