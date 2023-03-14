Open in App
Murfreesboro, TN
See more from this location?
Davidson County Source

2023 Mr. and Miss Basketball Winners Announced

By Source Staff,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rzfUd_0lIHIwzJ00

The top girls and boys basketball players in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association were honored by being named the winners of the 2023 Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards. The awards presentation took place on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Monday, March 14 at 5:00 p.m.

A statewide committee of sportswriters selected the winners based on performance during the 2022-2023 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

“This is such an outstanding honor for all 36 of the young men and women recognized this evening at the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards,” said Mark Reeves, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They were here not only due to their athletic ability that they displayed on the court throughout the season, but just as much for their outstanding character and academic achievements.”

This was the 38th year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players. American General was the sponsor of the event since the inception of the awards in 1985 until 2001. The Memphis Grizzlies were sponsors of the awards from 2002-2004. From 2005-2015 as well as the 2020-2021 school year due to the COVID-10 pandemic, the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards were presented at the conclusion of each respective championship game as part of the post-game trophy ceremony.

2023 MISS BASKETBALL WINNERS

Division II-A Miss Basketball

Angelica Velez, The Webb School

Division II-AA Miss Basketball

Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth

Class 1A Miss Basketball

Blair Baugus, Wayne County

Class 2A Miss Basketball

Jada Harrison, Westview

Class 3A Miss Basketball

Ti’Mia Lawson, Jackson South Side

Class 4A Miss Basketball

Avery Treadwell, Bearden

2023 MR. BASKETBALL WINNERS

Division II-A Mr. Basketball

Isaiah West, Goodpasture

Division II-AA Mr. Basketball

Lukas Walls, Webb School of Knoxville

Class 1A Mr. Basketball

Rodgerick Robinson, Jr., Middleton

Class 2A Mr. Basketball

Jaylen Jones, East Nashville

Class 3A Mr. Basketball

Damarien Yates, Fayette-Ware

Class 4A Miss Basketball

Jarred Hall, Lebanon

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
What Louisiana basketball said after its loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament
Lafayette, LA19 hours ago
Brentwood Academy's Tanner named Gatorade Tennessee Player of the Year
Brentwood, TN2 days ago
State Liners potentially heading to Tennessee side
Bristol, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
BREAKING: Three Belmont men’s basketball players enter transfer portal
Nashville, TN1 day ago
$350,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot Winner in Spring Hill
Spring Hill, TN1 day ago
Nashville Predators Lose to Blackhawks Thursday at Home
Nashville, TN12 hours ago
Knoxville teen crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Weekend Weather: Dropping Temps, Hard Freeze
Nashville, TN10 hours ago
Tennessee Music Pathways Installs Marker Honoring John Rich
Dickson, TN3 days ago
MTSU’s Stones River Chamber Players Close Season with Free Spring Concert March 27
Murfreesboro, TN3 days ago
Predators Recall Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee (AHL)
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Country broadcasting icon Charlie Chase remembers growing up in Rogersville
Rogersville, TN2 days ago
Miss Tennessee USA crowned in pageant at Austin Peay State University | PHOTOS
Clarksville, TN5 days ago
Nashville Predators Beat Red Wings for 2-1 Win
Nashville, TN2 days ago
This Huge Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Cruel note snuck to Spring Hill student with autism
Spring Hill, TN2 days ago
OBITUARY: Jackie Lee Holliman Sr.
Nashville, TN8 hours ago
WEATHER ALERT 3-14-15-2023 FREEZE WARNING
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Corinth family seeking whereabouts of Kentarus Alexander
Corinth, MS3 days ago
Neo-Nazis threatened a drag show at a Cookeville bar. Now the bar is facing eviction.
Cookeville, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy