Burgettstown, PA
Beaver County Times

Willie Nelson bringing Outlaw tour back to Star Lake; joined by John Fogerty

By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times,

3 days ago
BURGETTSTOWN – Willie Nelson's will be on the road again with his Outlaw Music Festival, and once again he's saving a stop for The Pavilion at Star Lake.

Nelson will be joined by John Fogerty, Flatland Cavalry, Kathleen Edwards and Particle Kid in what's billed as the largest-ever Outlaw fest celebrating Nelson turning 90.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. March 17 at OutlawMusicFestival.com.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday until 10 p.m. Thursday at citientertainment.com.

VIP packages including great seats and exclusive festival merchandise will be available, too.

“I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” Nelson said. “It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday.”

The inaugural Outlaw Music Festival debuted in 2016 in Scranton, Pa. The sold-out show was so well received that it developed it into one of North America’s biggest annual touring franchises. Musicians such as Robert Plant, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, ZZ Top, Eric Church, Bonnie Raitt, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers and many more have been a part of the Outlaw Tour.

