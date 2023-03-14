NIT: Rutgers vs. Hofstra prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

Rutgers men’s basketball (19-14) will face Hofstra (24-9) in the first round of the NIT Tournament on Tuesday night.

The Scarlet Knights will be looking for redemption after losing to Purdue in the Quarterfinal of the Big Ten tournament. While their ultimate goal was to play in the NCAA Tournament, the Scarlet Knights will still experience postseason play. However, they have a formidable opponent in Hofstra.

The Pride enter this game looking to get back in the win column after losing to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks in overtime last Monday. They are led by Aaron Estrada, who has been a scoring machine of late. They will need him to be at his best to pull off an upset against Rutgers. This should be a close game between two highly motivated teams looking to prove themselves.

The game starts at 7:00 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN.

Recent history: Rutgers basketball vs. Hofstra

Entering this matchup, Rutgers is 3-3 all-time against Hofstra. These programs last played each other in 2020 when Rutgers emerged with a 70-56 victory at Jersey Mike's Arena. Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell is (1-0) against Hofstra during his time with the Scarlet Knights.

Injury Report

Rutgers: Mawot Mag (out for season, knee). Hofstra: No injuries reported.

Players to Watch: Rutgers basketball vs. Hofstra

Cam Spencer: During the 2022-2023 campaign, Spencer has been one of Rutgers' most reliable scorers. The Davidsonville native is averaging 12.9 points a game and has been a threat from three-point range. As the Scarlet Knights look to start the NIT Tournament with a win, they will need a big game from Spencer Aaron Estrada: Hofstra's offense is run through Estrada. The New Jersey native is averaging a team-high 20.5 points and 5.5 rebounds a game. He has taken his game to another level this month with 47 points in two games. The Pride will need Estrada to dominate offensively and, on the boards, to top Rutgers.

Prediction: Rutgers basketball vs. Hofstra

Take Hofstra in this one. Entering play on Tuesday, they are 4-1 in their last five games and have scored 80 or more points twice in that span. The Scarlet Knights have not had the same amount of success as they are 2-3 in their last five games. Rutgers has struggled mightily down the stretch, while Hofstra has been tough to beat.

Betting Lines: Rutgers basketball vs. Hofstra

Moneyline (ML) : Hofstra +255 (bet $100 to win $255) | Rutgers -350 (bet $350 to win $100)

: Hofstra +255 (bet $100 to win $255) | Rutgers -350 (bet $350 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Hofstra +7.5 (-110) | Rutgers -7.5 (-110)

: Hofstra +7.5 (-110) | Rutgers -7.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U) : 136.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

