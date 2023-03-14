Open in App
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

USPS hosting 3 job fairs this week

By CBS Chicago,

3 days ago

USPS hosting 3 job fairs this week 00:16

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The United States Postal Service is hosting its first of three job fairs this week.

Here are the times and locations for the fairs:

  • March 14 at the Clearing Station located at 5645 S. Archer from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • March 15 at the Melrose Park Post Office located at 1824 25th Ave. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • March 16 at the Riverdale Branch located at 661 W. 138th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They are hiring for holiday, part-time and full-time opportunities.

Applications are accepted online.

