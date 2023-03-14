Colts dole out $22.5 million for kicker Matt Gay

INDIANAPOLIS – A relatively quiet Monday evening ended with a bang.

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed with placekicker Matt Gay on a four-year, $22.5 million contract, according to NFL Network. It makes him one of the highest-paid kickers in league history.

Gay, 28, has been one of the league’s premier kickers over the past three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He’s converted 74 of 80 field-goal attempts over that stretch (92.5%) and missed only two of 99 PATs.

Gay earned his only Pro Bowl berth in 2021 when he was instrumental in the Rams’ Super Bowl championship run. He converted 32 of 34 field goals and was 48 of 49 on PATs during the regular season, then hit 12 of 14 attempts and all of his 15 PATs during the postseason that culminated in a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Not only are the Colts getting one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history, they’re getting one with a strong leg. Gay has converted 87.8% of his career kicks, No. 5 in league history, and is 17 of 23 (73.9%) on attempts of at least 50 yards.

In terms of average, Gay’s $5.6 million ranks second all-time among kickers to Baltimore’s Justin Tucker ($6 million).

It was thought the Colts might re-sign kicker Chase McLaughlin this offseason, but the team clearly had other ideas.

Gay knows his way around the Colts’ locker room.

He was signed to the team’s practice squad in September 2020, released and re-signed in early November. Shortly thereafter, the Rams signed him off the Colts’ practice squad to their active roster.

