Crash causes traffic jam on major highway heading to Columbia
By Noah Feit,
3 days ago
Drivers heading toward Columbia on the Tuesday morning commute were delayed by a crash that caused a traffic jam.
Two eastbound lanes on Interstate 26 were blocked by the wreck near Exit 111, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. That’s in the West Columbia area of Lexington County, near the junction with U.S. 1, and not far from the spot known as Malfunction Junction.
The crash occurred at about 8 a.m., according to SCDOT.
Information about the cause of the collision, and the number of vehicles involved, was not available.
