The State

Crash causes traffic jam on major highway heading to Columbia

By Noah Feit,

3 days ago

Drivers heading toward Columbia on the Tuesday morning commute were delayed by a crash that caused a traffic jam.

Two eastbound lanes on Interstate 26 were blocked by the wreck near Exit 111, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. That’s in the West Columbia area of Lexington County, near the junction with U.S. 1, and not far from the spot known as Malfunction Junction.

The crash occurred at about 8 a.m., according to SCDOT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R46Ip_0lIHBBGP00
Vehicles are backed up following a crash. SCDOT Screen Grab

Information about the cause of the collision, and the number of vehicles involved, was not available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety did not say if anyone was injured in the crash.

Traffic cameras showed vehicles backed up and emergency responders on the scene.

There was no word on how long it would take to clear the scene. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible, or expect delays.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

