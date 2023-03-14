Open in App
Detroit, MI
AllLions

Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for RB Austin Ekeler

By Vito Chirco,

3 days ago

Read more on the pros and cons of the Detroit Lions trading for Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler.

The Detroit Lions' backfield could be looking a lot different in 2023.

Jamaal Williams , Detroit's leading rusher from a season ago, is still a free agent, and the team could also be looking to move on from 24-year-old D'Andre Swift this offseason.

Swift , who will be entering his fourth season as a pro this upcoming season, has yet to stay healthy for a full season as an NFL back, and has just one year remaining on his rookie contract.

It's already been bandied about that the Lions could go the route of the draft to upgrade the running back position. In fact, Texas back Bijan Robinson , the consensus No. 1 runner in the 2023 draft class, has been a popular target of Detroit in several recent mock drafts.

The Lions could also go in an entirely different direction in their search for a new back, though, and enter the trade market. If they do, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes should at least entertain the idea of striking a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers for Austin Ekeler .

Corey Perrine, Florida Times-Union, USA TODAY NETWORK

Ekeler , the Chargers' leading rusher this past season, has reportedly requested permission from L.A. to talk to other teams about a trade.

And, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the request was made after contract extension talks stalled between the two sides.

So now Ekeler, who's been a member of the Chargers since the organization signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2017, could be donning a new team's uniform in 2023.

The dual-threat back is coming off a campaign in which he rushed for a career-best 915 yards and 13 touchdowns, and added another 722 yards and five scores as a receiver.

Ekeler is electric in the open field, with the ability to make defenders miss as the result of his agility and elusiveness. So, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound runner would be an explosive piece in Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's scheme.

However, Ekeler , who will be 28 and entering his seventh year as a pro this upcoming season, does have a decent amount of mileage already on him. He's also got just one more year remaining on his contract, and, as noted above, is already seeking a new deal.

Spotrac projects that he'll be able to earn a three-year contract worth approximately $12.8 million a year on the open market.

I also expect the Chargers will want multiple draft picks in any kind of trade package for Ekeler .

With all that being said, I believe that Holmes & Co. will ultimately decide not to pull the trigger on a trade for the Chargers' star running back.

