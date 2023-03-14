Neighbor plants three live pipe bombs under home’s porch, New Hampshire police say

A New Hampshire man accused of placing live explosives underneath his neighbor’s porch has been arrested, according to local media reports.

The man, identified as Tirar Tortorello, a resident of Laconia, was captured on video placing a mysterious package beneath the porch of a home, according to WMUR, citing police.

An attorney for Tortorello could not immediately be reached for comment by McClatchy News.

The occupant of the home called police concerned that the package was filled with drugs, WMUR reported, but responding officers said they found something more dangerous.

“As I was unwrapping that bag, I could see a white PVC pipe with what looked like a fuse connected to it,” an officer stated in an affidavit, according to the Associated Press.

A bomb squad was then dispatched to the home and determined the package’s contents to be “three pipe bombs filled with gun powder,” according to the AP.

Afterwards, a shelter-in-place order was sent out to area residents, and the bomb squad exploded the bombs in an undisclosed, safe location, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.

Tortorello was arrested at a traffic stop and charged with “three Class A felonies of possession with an infernal device,” according to the outlet. It’s not clear what his motivation might have been.

A spokesperson for the Laconia Police Department did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

Laconia is about 25 miles north of Concord.

