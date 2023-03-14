OU Softball: Oklahoma Embracing 'Big Moments' by Welcoming Florida State

The Sooners will host a highly-anticipated non-conference matchup on Tuesday night in a rematch of the 2021 Women's College World Series Championship Series.

NORMAN — A postseason atmosphere is coming to Marita Hynes Field on Tuesday evening.

Patty Gasso’s top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners will play host to the No. 6-ranked Florida State Seminoles in a rematch of the 2021 Women’s College World Series Championship Series.

Florida State (21-5) will swing through Norman for one night only, capping off a weekend where the Seminoles dropped two of three games to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls in Stillwater.

The matchup will be one of the most highly-anticipated non-conference battles at Marita Hynes Field in recent memory, as Gasso generally has to take her team on the road to compete against college softball’s elite.

“Well it’s new for us to have somebody that’s very highly ranked and very good coming on a midweek,” Gasso said after OU’s win over South Dakota State on Monday night. “And luckily they wanted to pick it up with us after Oklahoma State. So we of course said yes.”

A familiar face could lead the charge for the ‘Noles in the field.

Super senior pitcher Kathryn Sandercock paces Florida State in the circle. In 16 appearances, the dominant right-hander has posted a 1.43 ERA, holding opponents to a .199 batting average and striking out 43 batters while only allowing six walks.

But as is often the case, Oklahoma’s offense will pose a different kind of threat.

The Sooners are batting .389 as a team, and while the usual suspects are near the top of the charts in production, it’s true freshman Jocelyn Erickson that leads the team with a .523 batting average and 26 RBIs on the year.

Gasso’s team has already shelled a number of ranked opponents, notably putting up 14 runs on UCLA, 10 runs on Stanford and a combined 25 runs against Kentucky across two games.

Still, Oklahoma is expecting a fantastic battle against Florida State.

“We need to feel this,” Gasso said. “We need to feel pushback, a hard pushback. And we will that (against Florida State).

“So I think this team has been waiting for it. Ready for it. I’m anxious to see how it plays out. I mean it’s not life or death… I think we’ve stated our case pretty well thus far. But it’s just experience. Experience in the big moments is what we’re looking for.”

As dominant as OU’s offense has been, the Sooners have been just as excellent in the circle.

Nicole May and Jordy Bahl combined for a five inning shut out over South Dakota State on Monday, meaning Alex Storako could potentially be in line for the start on Tuesday night.

A new face to the Oklahoma pitching staff, Storako has been nothing short of outstanding since arriving in Norman.

The Michigan transfer has a 0.24 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, and she already has experience against elite competition this year.

Gasso threw Storako in OU’s 14-0 blowout over then-No. 2 UCLA, and the super senior shined.

Storako pitched all five innings, allowing just three hits and no walks while striking out five UCLA batters.

Taking the mound against Florida State at home will drop Storako into an entirely new setting, however.

The crowd has been sold out for months, and a Super Regional environment is expected for the high-profile clash.

Learning how to fully navigate those nerves and emotions is part of the appeal of the contest for Gasso, however, as she wants to keep pushing her team — especially after playing four games across the four days leading up to Tuesday’s battle.

“It’s great to feel the atmosphere,” Gasso said. “And it’s great to have them feel what it feels like when your body is just worn out and how to get through games. And how to come through when your body is pushing against you.

“And that is something that you always feel in postseason. Because you’re at the end and you’re exhausted.”

First pitch between the Sooners and the Seminoles is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

