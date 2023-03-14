Open in App
Hilliard, OH
WDTN

Parents debate banning book from Ohio school library

By Daniel Griffin,

3 days ago

HILLIARD, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Parents in Hilliard debated banning a book from school libraries Monday during the district’s school board meeting.

The book in question is “This Book Is Gay” by Juno Dawson. According to Dawson, the book is meant to serve as a guidebook for young people discovering their sexual identity and how to navigate those uncomfortable waters.

Parents who wanted it banned said it goes too far when discussing intimacy, with one parent calling the book “sex manuals” and having no literary value.

Abortion rights proposal moves a step closer to Ohio ballot

Others said the district needs to make LGBTQ students feel safe. One parent talked about their recent discussions with the parents of a transgender student, calling the conversations enlightening and saying that bullying is one of the district’s biggest problems.

Following the meeting’s public comment session, the board reminded those in attendance that if there is a book Hilliard parents are uncomfortable with their child reading, to inform the library, where their student can be prohibited from checking the book out.

