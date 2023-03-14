Irlmeier returns to lead Audubon girls golf program

(Audubon) Drew Christensen is the new girls golf coach at Audubon.

The former Wheeler will take over following the retirement of longtime coach Paul Lynch. “I golfed in Audubon and of course Mr. Lynch was the girls coach then and he had some really successful seasons then with a few state appearances. It’s a tough act to follow, but I really enjoy golf and I enjoy coaching. Now that my work schedule allows it a little bit better I’m looking forward to it. The opportunity came, Gary Burton is the boys coach and a good friend of mine and he approached me about it. It was something I couldn’t pass up.”

They expect to have at least five players on the team this year. Kali Irlmeier is among the top returning players to the lineup. “Had some success last year. She got to the district level and I think she’s going to bring a lot of leadership. She’s going to going to have a good year. Poised to have a lot of success. She hits the ball really well.”

Coach Christensen expects other returners such as Samantha Warnaca, Mari Gleason, Alexandra Asmus that were new to the sport last year to have a chance to make some big improvements. He’ll stress the short game. “What I preach is putting and chipping. If you can limit your strokes to 1-3 when it comes to chipping and putting you’re going to do well in golf.” He says, “When I put my practice schedule together I really focus on 100-125 yards and in.”

Competition gets underway April 6th against Tri-Center.