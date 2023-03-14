Open in App
Audubon, IA
See more from this location?
Western Iowa Today

Irlmeier returns to lead Audubon girls golf program

By Bennett Blake,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=254YWi_0lIH8bN900

(Audubon) Drew Christensen is the new girls golf coach at Audubon.

The former Wheeler will take over following the retirement of longtime coach Paul Lynch. “I golfed in Audubon and of course Mr. Lynch was the girls coach then and he had some really successful seasons then with a few state appearances. It’s a tough act to follow, but I really enjoy golf and I enjoy coaching. Now that my work schedule allows it a little bit better I’m looking forward to it. The opportunity came, Gary Burton is the boys coach and a good friend of mine and he approached me about it. It was something I couldn’t pass up.”

They expect to have at least five players on the team this year. Kali Irlmeier is among the top returning players to the lineup. “Had some success last year. She got to the district level and I think she’s going to bring a lot of leadership. She’s going to going to have a good year. Poised to have a lot of success. She hits the ball really well.”

Coach Christensen expects other returners such as Samantha Warnaca, Mari Gleason, Alexandra Asmus that were new to the sport last year to have a chance to make some big improvements. He’ll stress the short game. “What I preach is putting and chipping. If you can limit your strokes to 1-3 when it comes to chipping and putting you’re going to do well in golf.” He says, “When I put my practice schedule together I really focus on 100-125 yards and in.”

Competition gets underway April 6th against Tri-Center.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Audubon, IA newsLocal Audubon, IA
Lots of potential for Audubon boys golf squad
Audubon, IA2 days ago
Small roster covers a mix of events for Exira-EHK girls track
Exira, IA2 days ago
Audrie Wede Obituary
Audubon, IA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Atlantic Head Basketball Coach Derek Hall Resigns
Atlantic, IA6 hours ago
Sophomore Chase Jahde poised for big spring leading CAM boys golf squad
Anita, IA1 day ago
Next wave of AHSTW boys soccer talent ready to step into key roles
Avoca, IA1 day ago
Atlantic Boys Track heads to Northwest Missouri State this weekend
Atlantic, IA2 days ago
Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors hosted by the Masonic Pymosa Lodge
Atlantic, IA10 hours ago
Harvey Andersen Obituary
Exira, IA2 days ago
Harrison Metcalf Obituary
Atlantic, IA3 days ago
Atlantic Rotary Club ‘Salute to Ag’ presentation centers around soil health
Atlantic, IA3 days ago
Grant Gaer Obituary
Council Bluffs, IA4 days ago
Marjorie “Marge” Christensen Obituary
Hamlin, IA2 days ago
Keith Clarence Peterson Obituary
Shelby, IA3 days ago
Red Oak Community School District Holding Public Hearing on School Calendar
Red Oak, IA2 days ago
Temporary Closure of the Iowa 92 Bridge between Lyman and Griswold begins Monday, March 27th
Griswold, IA5 hours ago
LaVerne Kock Obituary
Avoca, IA3 days ago
Nebraska man injured in Mills County accident
Kennard, NE3 days ago
Seasonal Outdoor Warning Siren Tests Begin Today in Atlantic
Atlantic, IA9 hours ago
Missing person reported in Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs, IA2 days ago
Atlantic City Council approves sale of dilapidated property on Chestnut Street
Atlantic, IA9 hours ago
Glenwood man arrested for Enticing A Minor/Lascivious Conduct
Glenwood, IA2 days ago
Red Oak man held on $40,000 bond
Red Oak, IA6 hours ago
Atlantic City Council Approves First Reading of Amendment to Ordinance Regarding Mobile Food Vendors
Atlantic, IA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy