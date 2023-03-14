Open in App
Navio Networks Announces Multi-Channel, Multi-Year Carriage Agreement with FuboTV

3 days ago

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2023--

Navio Networks Inc, a leading CTV provider of premium digital video content and advertising solutions, is pleased to announce a multi-channel, multi-year partnership with Fubo, the sports-first live TV streaming platform, to carry two of Navio's popular FAST channels - Wired2Fish TV and CampusLore Sports.

Wired2Fish TV is dedicated to fishing enthusiasts, serving 60 million plus anglers in the US market with programming produced and provided by the top names in the fishing industry featuring a lineup of fishing legends, entertaining personalities, celebrities, and popular anglers. As the only FAST channel 100% dedicated to fishing, Wired2Fish TV brings a unique blend of live events and original content developed for and aired exclusively on Wired2Fish TV.

CampusLore Sports, brings fans back on campus with access to college sports. From original daily live programming featuring pro athletes breaking down weekly games and news, to interviews with professional athletes, to game day matchup simulations and replays of the best games in NCAA history, CampusLore Sports offers an unparalleled look at the world of college athletics. With its insider perspective and comprehensive coverage, CampusLore Sports is a must-watch for any college sports fan.

Navio Networks CEO, Doug Neiman, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Fubo to bring our highly regarded channels to their platform. Fubo has a powerful streaming TV offering, with a strong emphasis on sports. We are confident that their subscribers will enjoy our top-notch fishing and college sports programming. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with FuboTV."

Wired2Fish TV and CampusLore Sports are available to Fubo subscribers now. For more information about Navio Networks and its lineup of streaming TV channels, visit www.navionetworks.com .

About Navio Networks

NAVIO Networks is a multi-channel operator of 24/7 CTV linear streaming FAST channels with robust monetization services. Navio offers a clear path to increasing viewership and revenue for content providers.

Currently Navio has five distributed channels and are developing several others with top global brands and content owners. NAVIO’s channels include: MilitaryTimes (military & history), Wired2Fish TV (100% angling), CampusLore Sports (college), Quietude 4k (visual 4k experiences) and Horror Machine (150+ cult classics).

Navio provides advertisers access to our owned & operated channels and audience extension through Navio’s direct partnerships with leading FAST platforms & channels.

