When will the snow end in Massachusetts?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Snow is likely to continue through the day. There may be a “lull” in the snow during the late morning-early afternoon hours, especially along and east of the Connecticut River. Steady snow will return mid-afternoon through the evening commute.

Most of our accumulating snow in the Pioneer Valley will happen early Tuesday morning and late Tuesday afternoon. The highest snowfall accumulation will be in the Berkshires and Berkshire foothills.

Wind will also be a factor with occasional gusts over 35 mph. The heavy wet snow, combined with the wind, will result in tree damage and power outages, especially in the western hill towns.

Snow will taper off Tuesday between 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Live Radar

As of 8 a.m. snow reports over a foot of snow has been reported in the following areas:

Not a ton of snowfall reports yet out of the valley but here are some being shared by the NWS in western MA…pretty impressive. I’ll be sure to send the reports as they come in.

20.5″ Windsor

20″ Plainfield

12″ Goshen

12″ Chesterfield

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.