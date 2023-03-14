What's Up: Waters to discuss Celtic, Irish traditions at History for Lunch

TODAY

Pasquotank library

The Pasquotank Library will host a Word 2 class today and PowerPoint class Thursday. Both classes at 4 p.m.

Library programs

The Pasquotank Library will host the program, “What’s the Weather Today?” for kids ages 3-5 with an adult today. A similar program will be held Wednesday for kids ages 1-2. Both programs are at 10 a.m.

Camden library

The Camden County Public Library will hold baby storytime for kids younger than 2 at 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

History for Lunch

Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly History for Lunch program at noon. Robert Waters, a local historian, will provide a narrative and history of Celtic and traditional Irish selections played on such instruments as the banjo, button accordion, autoharp, folk, and spoons. The program will both live and on Zoom at the museum’s website and Facebook page.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a corned beef and cabbage meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Camden library

The Camden Public Library will host toddler storytime for kids ages 2-4 at 10:30 a.m.

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at John A. Holmes High School at 702 North Broad St., Edenton, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bilingual storytime

The Pasquotank Library will host Bilingual Storytime for kids ages 1-5 at 3 p.m. Event includes stories, songs, and games in both English and Spanish.

THURSDAY

‘Cinderella’ at COA

The COAST Players will perform “Cinderella,” an updated version of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical of the classic fairy tale Thursday at 10 a.m.; Friday at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $19.50 for adults, $16.50 for groups of 10 or more, $18.50 for seniors and military service personnel, and $9.50 for students and children. Tickets available at www.albemarle.edu/pac or by calling the box office at 252-335-9050.

Camden library

The Camden Public Library will host Big Kid storytime for kids ages 4-6 at 10:30 a.m. A Learn to Make session for kids 6-10 featuring how to make rrice krispie treats will be at 3:30 p.m.

Pasquotank GOP

The Pasquotank Republican Party will hold its County Convention at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) fellowship hall at 800 Beech St., Elizabeth City, at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. First District Sen. Norm Sanderson, R-Pamlico, and Linda Sanderson will be the speakers.

FRIDAY

Camden Library

The Camden Public Library will host a St. Patrick’s Day Craft program for all kids between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Star Nights

College of The Albemarle’s third Star Nights event for 2022-23 will be held at COA-Edenton-Chowan from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event was originally scheduled for March 11 but postponed because of weather.

MONDAY

Pollinators exhibit

Museum of the Albemarle will open a poster exhibition, “Pollination Investigation,” Monday, March 20. The exhibition explores the relationship between flowers and pollinators like bees, beetles, butterflies, hummingbirds, flies, moths and wind. The exhibit is made possible by the Smithsonian Gardens and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Weeksville Volunteer Fire Department at 2742 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Blood drives will also be held Tuesday, March 21, at Freedom Baptist Ministries at 768 Pitts Chapel Road, Elizabeth City, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, Edenton, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Adult Book Club

The Adult Book Club will discuss Jeanette Walls’ book, “The Silver Star,” at 3:30 p.m.

UPCOMING

Camden library

The Camden Public Library will hold a baby storytime program for kids younger than 2 Tuesday, March 21, at 10 a.m. A storytime with a park ranger to learn about plants and animals will be held for kids 4 and up at 3:30 p.m.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a meatball sub sandwich meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, March 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Bearwise program

Sharon Meade will host a BearWise program at the Currituck County Public Library in Barco Thursday, March 23, at 4 p.m. Meade will discuss how communities can coexist with black bears. Contact: 252-453-8345.

Harry Potter event

The two-day Harry Potter Extravaganza will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sheperd-Pruden Memorial Library at 106 W. Water Street in Edenton, Friday and Saturday, March 24-25. Call 252-482-4112.

Tribute to Foster

Museum of the Albemarle will host area school students in grades 6-12 for a Tribute to Stephen Foster program Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. Robert Waters, a local historian, will talk about how the events in Foster’s life shaped his music. Registration is required. Contact Lori Meads at lori.meads@ncdcr.gov or by calling (252) 331-4054.

Church garage sale

First Christian Church will host a garage sale and breakfast biscuits sale at 800 Beech St., Friday and Saturday, March 24-25, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Breakfast for Blind

The Edenton Lions Club will hold its Breakfast for the Blind fundraiser Saturday, March 25, from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Edenton United Methodist Church at 225 Virginia Road in Edenton. Cost is $10.

Red Cross blood drives

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Monday, March 27, at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club at 2213 Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a porkchop meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, March 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Perquimans Republicans

The Perquimans Republican Party Convention will be held at the Perquimans County Courthouse Thursday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m. Doors open for registration at 5:45 p.m.

Dog Festival

The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host its first Dog Festival at the Perquimans County Recreation Center Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival, which will feature various dog contests, each with prizes, is a fundraiser for the Chamber, AWARE, the Tri-County Animal Shelter, and the SPCA of Elizabeth City.

Palm Sunday Lunch

The Old Trap Community Club will host its Palm Sunday Lunch featuring ham, potato salad and dessert on Sunday, April 2, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Old Trap Community Building in Old Trap. Plates are $10, eat-in or takeout. Baked items will be available for purchase. Contact: 252-336-4790

Food Bank anniversary

Food Bank of the Albemarle will host its 40th anniversary celebration Wednesday, April 5, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 109 Tidewater Way in Elizabeth City. The event is opportunity for the public to see the food bank’s new expanded facility, plus other activities. Free admission. Visit www.afoodbank.com.

Easter Bunny breakfast

A community breakfast with the Easter Bunny will be held at the Historic Edenton State Historic Sites Visitor Center at 108 N. Broad St., Edenton, Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. $2.50 per person.

Pilgrimage of homes

A self-guided tour through the heart of Historic Edenton and the surrounding countryside that highlights homes with architecture spanning two centuries will be held Friday and Saturday, April 14-15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Purchase tickets at edentonpilgramage.org. Call Edenton Women’s Club at 484-883-7108.

TarWheel Event

The TarWheel Cycling Event will be held Saturday, April 15, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with route options of 33 miles, 62 miles and 100 miles. Ride starts at Riverside Avenue and Water Street in downtown Elizabeth City.

COA Literary Festival

College of The Albemarle will host its annual Literary Festival Wednesday, April 19. The event will include writing workshops, guest speakers, student readings and a keynote presentation at 1 p.m. in the COA Performing Arts Center by Symay Rhoades of the Verb Benders Slam Poetry Team

Open Door fundraiser

A fundraiser for the Open Door of Perquimans County’s new building will be held in the parking lot of Hertford Baptist Church on Market Street Friday, April 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $10. Tickets available by calling 331-3724 or 334-7152.

Citizens council

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office’s Citizens’ Advisory Council will meet in the Public Safety Building in Elizabeth City Tuesday, March 21, at 6 p.m.

5K Run for Hope

The John A. Holmes High School Herren Project Club will host a 5K run/walk in downtown Edenton Saturday, April 22, starting at 9 a.m. Register at runtheeast.com.

Monument dedication

The Lawrence/Patience Monument in Edenton’s African American Cemetery will be held Saturday, April 22, at noon at Providence Burial Ground at 300 State Road 1234 in Edenton.

Dine Drink & Dance

Historic Hertford Inc. and the Hertford Rotary Club will host the annual Dine Drink & Dance event on the marine dock in Hertford Saturday, April 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Purchase tickets at www.historichertfordinc.org

Rocky Hock Opry

The Rocky Hock Spring Opry Concert will be held Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at John A. Holmes High School at 600 Woodard Street. Call 252-482-4621.

5K run

Run for Hope 5K starts at Charles Creek Park at 719 Riverside Avenue Saturday, April 22, at 9 a.m. Event raises money for Albemarle Hopeline and is for runners, walkers, is stroller-friendly and dogs on leash welcomed. Admission fee $30 for adults.

Legends & Lore

The first-ever Legends & Lores event will be held in Elizabeth City’s downtown Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be a mix of Ghost Walk, murder-mystery dinner theater, and scavenger hunt. The focus will be on the Nell Cropsey murder in 1901.

Vehicle Day

The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce’s annual Vehicle Day for White Oak Elementary will be held Tuesday, April 25, to give students in pre-K through second grade the chance to see the different kinds of trucks, tractors, cranes and other vehicles used by workers. The school is located at 111 Sandy Ridge Road.

Bocce, Beer & Bites

The Albemarle Area United Way will host the 5th annual Bocce, Beer & Bites fundraiser at Waterfront Park Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Teams can sign up for $200 through April 14 or until all 48 spots are sold out. Each team member, and spectators who purchase a $30 ticket, receive two craft beers, a barbecue plate and a Kona shaved ice. Meal-only tickets for $20 will be available. Visit aaunitedway.org/bbb.

Cause for Paws

The Cause for Paws Charity Dog Walk will be held at Charles Creek Park in Elizabeth City, Saturday, May 6, starting at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $20. Sign up at Abbey’s Waggin’ Tails on U.S. Highway 17 South or at www.spcaofnenc.org.

Scouts doughnut sale

Boy Scout Troop 150 in Hertford will sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts to finance its trip to summer camp at Ravenknob Scout Reserve in Mt. Airy Saturday, May 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Troops will sell the doughnuts in front of Walmart of Elizabeth City. Doughnuts will be $10 per dozen.

Golf tournament

Battle Scarred Outdoors will host a Benefit Golf Tournament at The Pines of Elizabeth City starting Saturday, May 6, at noon. Tournament is for four-man teams at $100 per golfer. Dinner included with registration. Contact: bsoatthepines@gmail.com.

Golf tournament

The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf tournament at The Links at Mulberry Hill at 1101 Sound Shore Drive in Edenton, Thursday, May 11. Details to be announced. The rain date is May 16.

Chamber Golf Scramble

The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host its 3rd annual Golf Scramble Tournament at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford Thursday, May 11.

‘Murder By Indecision’

Carolina Moon Theater will present the play “Murder By Indecision” Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, at 7 p.m. and May 20-21, also at 7 p.m.

Rock Fish Festival

Clear Living Waters’ 3rd annual Albemarle Rock Fish Festival will be held Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, at 9 a.m. at the Edenton Marina on W. Queen Street. For ticket information, visit clearlivingwaters.com/event-information.

NC Potato Festival

The NC Potato Festival will be held in downtown Elizabeth City May 19 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; May 20 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and May 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The three-day free event will include food, arts and crafts, contests, live entertainment and a midway of games and amusement rides. There will be a cost for the amusement rides.

Year of the Trail

Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. and Visit Elizabeth City will host a Year of the Trail event Friday through Sunday, June 2-4, at noon. Event will feature hiking, biking, kayaking and history trails.

Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival

Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. will host the free Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival at Mariners’ Wharf Park each Tuesday between June 6 and July 25 at 8:30 p.m. nightly.