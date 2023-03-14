Family of fallen Oklahoma County deputy files wrongful death lawsuit

“I can tell you with 100% confidence, he was planning on killing any law enforcement that came to his house, it wouldn’t have mattered what uniform you wore that day, if you’re law enforcement. That was his plan. We searched the vehicle, when the pursuit was over, there was a bag found inside the boat, and in that bag there were multiple firearms and lots of ammunition, he was definitely ready for a confrontation,” explained Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley.
Swartz ’s son, Austin, declined to go on camera, but said his dad was “an amazing man, father, grandfather (my kids called him papa policeman), son, and brother.”
Austin went on to say Sgt. Swartz was a 25-year veteran of OKCSO and served in the U.S. Army before that.
“He meant the world to myself, my kids, my wife, and our entire family,” Austin said. “I’m not sure what the world will look like without him, but I do know it’s just not going to be the same. We lost an amazing person.”
