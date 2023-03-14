Tree topples, smashes car parked along Bronx street

NORWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A massive tree toppled onto a parked car in Norwood early Tuesday, leaving the vehicle badly damaged.

The tree came down on top of the vehicle near the intersection of Bainbridge Avenue and Mosholu Parkway, crushing part of its rear and spanning all the way across the roadway to brush up against vehicles parked along the other side.

Though the tree fell as a nor’easter brought snow, rain, and strong winds to the New York and New Jersey area, it was not immediately clear whether the weather was to blame, as areas outside the five boroughs were hardest hit.

The vehicle’s owner said that he parked the car after getting home from work around 5 p.m. Monday, then found the downed tree when he headed back out for work Tuesday morning. Though upset at being out a car, he said that he was grateful that neither he nor anyone else was injured.

The city Parks Department did not immediately respond to a request from PIX11 News for more information. The Department of Sanitation was on the scene Tuesday morning to assist with an extensive clean-up.

