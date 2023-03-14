Open in App
Bronx, NY
See more from this location?
PIX11

Tree topples, smashes car parked along Bronx street

By Aaron FeisKiran Dhillon,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCboJ_0lIGynir00

NORWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A massive tree toppled onto a parked car in Norwood early Tuesday, leaving the vehicle badly damaged.

The tree came down on top of the vehicle near the intersection of Bainbridge Avenue and Mosholu Parkway, crushing part of its rear and spanning all the way across the roadway to brush up against vehicles parked along the other side.

More Bronx News

Though the tree fell as a nor’easter brought snow, rain, and strong winds to the New York and New Jersey area, it was not immediately clear whether the weather was to blame, as areas outside the five boroughs were hardest hit.

The vehicle’s owner said that he parked the car after getting home from work around 5 p.m. Monday, then found the downed tree when he headed back out for work Tuesday morning. Though upset at being out a car, he said that he was grateful that neither he nor anyone else was injured.

PIX11 Weather Center

The city Parks Department did not immediately respond to a request from PIX11 News for more information. The Department of Sanitation was on the scene Tuesday morning to assist with an extensive clean-up.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Person stands on NYC train car — just weeks after teen dies subway surfing
New York City, NY9 hours ago
City kills long-planned bridge over Major Deegan in the Bronx's Van Cortlandt Park
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Woman, 54, has metal object placed to head by trio sought in Bronx robbery
Bronx, NY9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Worker beaten with 'wet floor' sign as group 'flash robs' Manhattan 7-Eleven
Manhattan, NY10 hours ago
2 people seriously injured in horrific crash captured on video in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, NYC
New York City, NY1 day ago
Boy, 12, stabbed at Taco Bell in the Bronx: police sources
Bronx, NY8 hours ago
12-year-old boy stabbed in back inside Taco Bell in the Bronx
Bronx, NY23 hours ago
List of street closures for NYC Half Marathon
New York City, NY1 day ago
Out-of-control car hits 6 people in Manhattan; driver flees, then returns to scene
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Trio sought in violent robbery aboard Brooklyn subway train
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Sources: 2 slashed after robbery at New Rochelle store
New Rochelle, NY23 hours ago
Tree crushes 2 parked cars in the Bronx
Bronx, NY3 days ago
Attacker breaks nose, eye sockets of man, 65, waiting for food at NYC McDonald's drive-thru
New York City, NY1 day ago
Brooklyn jewelry store robbed twice in 6 weeks: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY5 hours ago
Woman injures 6, including 2 kids, after losing control of stolen car in Washington Heights: Police
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
16-year-old groped and robbed aboard NYC subway train
New York City, NY1 day ago
14-year-old girl reported missing in the Bronx for nearly two weeks
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Police: Man shot on MTA bus in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Man charged in 99 mph crash that hurled car 1 Manhattan block
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Multiple pedestrians struck by vehicle in Manhattan, police say
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Woman was driving stolen car when she struck 6 pedestrians in Manhattan: NYPD
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Manhattan residents consider rent strike amid rat infestation
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
NY, NJ Catholics get green light to eat meat this St. Patrick’s Day, despite Lent restrictions
New York City, NY10 hours ago
NYPD: 16-year-old shot in the Bronx
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Suspect arrested in death of woman found murdered in historic Bedford-Stuyvesant mansion
New York City, NY1 day ago
Brooklyn burger restaurant robbed at gunpoint as gunman jumped over the counter
Brooklyn, NY12 hours ago
Woman, 74, injured when man attacked her in Queens: NYPD
Queens, NY1 day ago
Teen injured in Bronx shooting: NYPD
Bronx, NY1 day ago
NY State Senate proposes parking permits in NYC to fund MTA
New York City, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy