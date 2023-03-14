16-year-old boy dies after South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy has died after being shot multiple times Monday evening on the South Side, Chicago police said.

At around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. 88th Street in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood.

A 16-year-old boy was discovered with gunshot wounds to the left arm, chest and chin. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The medical examiner has identified him as Gregory Wilson.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

