Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
WGN News

16-year-old boy dies after South Side shooting

By Alonzo Small,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tL800_0lIGyUtw00

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy has died after being shot multiple times Monday evening on the South Side, Chicago police said.

At around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. 88th Street in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood.

A 16-year-old boy was discovered with gunshot wounds to the left arm, chest and chin. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The medical examiner has identified him as Gregory Wilson.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

No one is in custody. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
78-year-old woman killed, 5 family members injured in North Side car crash
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
Missing 15-year-old girl in Little Village
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
2 Chicago officers injured in crash after driver runs red light on Far North Side
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man charged after Northwest Indiana woman found beaten to death
Winfield, IN4 hours ago
Driver critical after crashing into tree on Northwest Side
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
2 Chicago postal workers robbed at gunpoint, police say
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
1 dead following house fire in Orland Hills
Orland Hills, IL22 hours ago
2 fatally shot on Chicago’s South Side
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Police: Suspect still at-large after Eisenhower rollover crash that injured 2
Maywood, IL22 hours ago
Vehicle riddled with bullets after road rage incident in Park Ridge, police say
Park Ridge, IL21 hours ago
2 shot and killed on South Side, police say
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Vernon Hills mother attempted to save neighbor before apartment fire death, family says
Vernon Hills, IL1 day ago
Driver in custody after elderly woman hit by car in Morton Grove
Morton Grove, IL2 days ago
‘I’m not a car thief, I’m a burglar,’ convicted burglar allegedly tells Chicago cops while driving a stolen car
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Man dead after shooting in DeKalb
Dekalb, IL2 days ago
Boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting receives Socrates award
Highland Park, IL2 days ago
Firefighters rescued after ceiling collapses during house fire on Far Southeast Side
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Elderly suburban woman dies after being hit by car, driver in custody
Morton Grove, IL2 days ago
Offenders in custody after 2nd string of robberies in Rivers Casino, Mariano’s parking lot
Park Ridge, IL1 day ago
Police: Arrest made in theft of funeral van containing body
Rockport, IL2 days ago
Police: 4 injured, driver charged after crash in Yorkville
Yorkville, IL2 days ago
COPA People’s Academy aims to bridge gap between locals, Chicago police
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
5 injured, 1 critically, in single-car crash in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights, IL3 days ago
Chicago shooting: Man shot to death at South Austin gas station, police say
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Driver wanted after woman critically injured in South Side hit-and-run
Chicago, IL5 days ago
24-year-old man’s body recovered from Chicago River on North Side
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Apartment fire in Palatine damages dozens of units
Palatine, IL2 days ago
Man, woman rush into Englewood beauty shop for help after being shot
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Little Village woman missing since January found dead in laundry cart on West Side
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Palatine Condo Fire: How to help
Palatine, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy