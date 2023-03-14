Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
CBS Detroit

Nicaragua pitcher signs with Tigers after 1 WBC inning

By CBS Detroit,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y7Dty_0lIGyAUe00

MIAMI (AP) — Duque Hebbert turned just one inning of work in the World Baseball Classic into a contract.

The 21-year-old pitcher for Nicaragua entered Monday's game against the Dominican Republic in the ninth inning and struck out All-Stars Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez and Rafael Devers.

That feat impressed the Detroit Tigers enough to offer Hebbert a minor league contract after the game.

After striking out Soto and Rodríguez to start the inning, Hebbert gave up a double to Manny Machado, who also had a home run in the game. Hebbert struck out Devers on a changeup immediately after.

"Extraordinary," Nicaragua manager Sandor Guido said. "That's one of the positive parts of the game. That young guy is under 23. He showed what he is made of when you have will, when you have heart, you can do very good things.

"He came and he faced the best players of the team. ... It's a good experience for him, and he is going to improve."

The Dominican Republic won the game 6-1, dropping Nicaragua to 0-3 in WBC pool play.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
Adult, 3 kids die in fire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Sault Ste. Marie, MI2 days ago
Police: 2 women shot in Sterling Heights, suspect dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Sterling Heights, MI5 hours ago
West Bloomfield housekeeper sentenced for stealing more than $500,000 from clients
West Bloomfield Township, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jeff Gaylord Passes Away At Age 64
Denver, CO1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
This city named 'happiest' in America for third consecutive year: report
Fremont, CA17 days ago
Texas man mauled by pit bulls belonging to a neighbor; owner arrested
Arlington, TX5 days ago
New York Knicks Make Two Roster Moves On Thursday
New York City, NY1 day ago
Look: Baseball World Reacts To Unfortunate New York Yankees Report
New York City, NY2 days ago
Man catches fish with bare hands in flooded California street: 'Going to have dinner tonight'
Watsonville, CA4 days ago
Detroit & Southfield PD nab mail thief accused of robbing UPS driver
Southfield, MI5 hours ago
Royal Oak police announce death of retired K9 officer
Royal Oak, MI8 hours ago
Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in shooting at Mt. Clemens bar
Mount Clemens, MI14 hours ago
Lions re-sign Cominsky to add to busy free agency week
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Retired nurse opening independently-owned market in Dexter-Linwood neighborhood
Detroit, MI5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy