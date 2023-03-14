Open in App
Columbia, SC
See more from this location?
Gamecock Digest

Gamecock Target Elijah Griffin Named No. 1 Prospect by Rivals

By Arvon Bacon,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Gd22_0lIGxz2800

On Monday, Rivals named South Carolina Football target Elijah Griffin a five-star and the No. 1 overall prospect for the 2025 class.

One of South Carolina Gamecock's priority 2025 targets, Elijah Griffin, was named by Rivals as a five-star and the No. 1 overall prospect for the 2025 recruiting class on Monday morning. The Savanah, Georgia native is a game-changer on the defensive line and has to be double-teamed by opponents trying to prevent Griffin from wrecking their offensive game plan.

Elijah is also positionally versatile, playing some defensive tackle and some defensive end. He led the Savannah Christian Raiders with 14.5 sacks on 14 hurries while also tallying 82 tackles and 30 tackles for loss per Max Preps .

Coach Beamer has displayed his ability to relate to players in his short time in Columbia and wants to sign to continue the uptrend that the program is currently in, with hopes of edging South Carolina towards being a powerhouse in the SEC that is seeing its power demographics change.

Everyone knows the game of football is consistently won in the trenches with the offensive and defensive line, and landing this Elijah Griffin would be another game-changing signee for USC. The six-foot-three tackle has visited Columbia multiple times, a positive for the Gamecocks, but we'll have to wait and see what happens in this recruiting battle, which is far from over.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
BREAKING: Georgia Defensive Lineman no Longer with the Team
Athens, GA1 day ago
Why the Texans should make Georgia QB Stetson Bennett the next Mr. Irrelevant
Athens, GA2 days ago
NFL world concerned about Jalen Carter announcement
Athens, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Top College Basketball Transfer Announces Decision
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Jeff Gaylord Passes Away At Age 64
Denver, CO1 day ago
UNC 2024 target named North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Update on Jalen Carter's NFL Draft Stock
Athens, GA2 days ago
Watch: Stetson Bennett throws at Georgia's pro day
Athens, GA2 days ago
Bruce Pearl Has Brutally Honest Admission On Chris Beard Hire
Oxford, MS2 days ago
South Carolina’s Shane Beamer: Dawn Staley’s success proof ‘you can accomplish everything we want to accomplish’
Columbia, SC2 days ago
Kaj Sanders Schedules Official Visit To South Carolina
Columbia, SC16 hours ago
Hugh Freeze reacts to Nick Saban’s complaints
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
PJ Walker Signs with New Team
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Alabama's Brandon Miller is being accompanied by security guard after receiving threats, coach Nate Oats says
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Sophomore guard C.J. Noland enters transfer portal
Norman, OK2 days ago
2024 4-star ATH Demello Jones commits to Georgia
Swainsboro, GA8 hours ago
Luke Day's Impact On Gamecocks' Football Program Being Felt
Columbia, SC2 days ago
What Alabama basketball has on the way in 2023
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Third Gamecock enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Columbia, SC2 days ago
What Ole Miss Head Coach Mike Bianco Said After Run-Rule Loss at Vanderbilt
Oxford, MS1 day ago
National Analyst: Tennessee's QB Room "The Best In College Football"
Knoxville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy