Gamecock Target Elijah Griffin Named No. 1 Prospect by Rivals

On Monday, Rivals named South Carolina Football target Elijah Griffin a five-star and the No. 1 overall prospect for the 2025 class.

One of South Carolina Gamecock's priority 2025 targets, Elijah Griffin, was named by Rivals as a five-star and the No. 1 overall prospect for the 2025 recruiting class on Monday morning. The Savanah, Georgia native is a game-changer on the defensive line and has to be double-teamed by opponents trying to prevent Griffin from wrecking their offensive game plan.

Elijah is also positionally versatile, playing some defensive tackle and some defensive end. He led the Savannah Christian Raiders with 14.5 sacks on 14 hurries while also tallying 82 tackles and 30 tackles for loss per Max Preps .

Coach Beamer has displayed his ability to relate to players in his short time in Columbia and wants to sign to continue the uptrend that the program is currently in, with hopes of edging South Carolina towards being a powerhouse in the SEC that is seeing its power demographics change.

Everyone knows the game of football is consistently won in the trenches with the offensive and defensive line, and landing this Elijah Griffin would be another game-changing signee for USC. The six-foot-three tackle has visited Columbia multiple times, a positive for the Gamecocks, but we'll have to wait and see what happens in this recruiting battle, which is far from over.

