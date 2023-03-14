NCAA Tournament: 68 NBA Draft Prospects to Watch

Determining the 68 best prospects in the NCAA Tournament as it relates to NBA Draft stock.

The NCAA Tournament is finally here, as 68 of the best college teams in the country will participate in one of the most exciting events in all of sports.

The next few weeks during March Madness will be an opportunity for prospects at each of these schools to showcase their talent on the biggest stage in hopes of increasing NBA Draft stock. Every season there’s always a handful of players that either make a name for themselves or overall rise up boards with a productive stint of action.

This season, many of the top projected draft picks won’t be playing in the NCAA Tournament. Not only is this a class loaded with talent outside of the college route, but even prospects like Cam Whitmore (Villanova), Jett Howard (Michigan), Taylor Hendricks (UCF), Max Lewis (Pepperdine), Bruce Sensabaugh (Ohio State), GG Jackson (South Carolina) and others are at schools that missed the 68-team cut.

During the upcoming tournament, there will be over 100 different players with legitimate NBA talent that will compete on the big stage. With that in mind, picking out the most intriguing is a difficult task.

Since there’s 68 teams taking place in the event, here’s a look at 68 of the best 2023 NBA Draft prospects that will be showcasing their upside. While some teams in the field won’t have a representative on the list, others will have multiple.

Players Listed in Alphabetical Order

Adama Sonogo (UConn)

Adem Bona (UCLA)

Amari Bailey (UCLA)

Andre Jackson (UConn)

Anthony Black (Arkansas)

Arthur Kaluma (Creighton)

Azuolas Tubelis (Arizona)

Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)

Brandon Miller (Alabama)

Bryce Hopkins (Providence)

Cason Wallace (Kentucky)

Chris Livingston (Kentucky)

Colby Jones (Xavier)

Coleman Hawkins (Illinois)

Connor Vanover (Oral Roberts)

Dariq Whitehead (Duke)

Dereck Lively (Duke)

Dillon Mitchell (Texas)

Donovan Clingan (UConn)

Drew Peterson (USC)

Drew Timme (Gonzaga)

Emanuel Miller (TCU)

Gradey Dick (Kansas)

Isaiah Wong (Miami)

Jaime Jaquez (UCLA)

Jalen Bridges (Baylor)

Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)

Jalen Pickett (Penn State)

Jalen Slawson (Furman)

Jalen Wilson (Kansas)

Jamir Watkins (VCU)

Jarace Walker (Houston)

Jayden Nunn (VCU)

Jordan Hawkins (UConn)

Jordan Walsh (Arkansas)

Julian Phillips (Tennessee)

Julian Strawther (Gonzaga)

Kevin McCullar (Kansas)

Keyontae Johnson (Kansas State)

Keyonte George (Baylor)

KJ Adams (Kansas)

Kobe Brown (Missouri)

Kris Murray (Iowa)

Kyle Filipowski (Duke)

Marcus Sasser (Houston)

Mark Mitchell (Duke)

Mike Miles (TCU)

Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas)

Noah Clowney (Alabama)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Marquette)

Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky)

Oumar Ballo (Arizona)

Payton Sandfort (Iowa)

Reece Beekman (Virginia)

Ricky Council (Arkansas)

Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)

Terquavion Smith (NC State)

Terrance Arceneaux (Houston)

Terrence Shannon (Illinois)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

Tre White (USC)

Trey Alexander (Creighton)

Tucker DeVries (Drake)

Tyler Kolek (Marquette)

Tyrese Proctor (Duke)

Vincent Iwuchukwu (USC)

Yohan Traore (Auburn)

Zach Edey (Purdue)

The first game of this big event is set to take place later today at 6:40 p.m. ET when we'll get our first look at these prospects and more.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.