Phoenix, AZ
BasketballNetwork.net

“Hell no” - Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye don’t believe Phoenix Suns can win it all without Kevin Durant

By Damien Peters,

3 days ago

The Suns have no hope of winning it all without Kevin Durant, according to Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye.

Kevin Durant

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye believe there is no way the Phoenix Suns can compete for a championship without superstar small forward Kevin Durant .

After a perfect 3-0 start with his new team, KD suffered what appears to be a grade two ankle sprain in warm-ups before the Suns ' contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder – resulting in him being sidelined for an anticipated four to six weeks. Due to his forecasted extended absence, at a time when the Suns are trying to build championship chemistry, Jefferson and Frye don’t believe they can win it all without him.

“Hell no," Jefferson said . "But this is what I'll say; I can say Kevin Durant's IQ is, I think, at times as a natural basketball player, and movement and spacing and ability is 10 out of 10. So every time he's come back from, like, the knee injury, you saw his numbers; it was like he never left. Not saying he would be the best version, but Kevin Durant could come back in five weeks, rest his ankle, do the stuff, do the strength because he can still shoot, so he could come back in five or six weeks and go back to being a 30-point game player."

"I don’t think it ends them, but it's even more of a daunting task to miss a bunch of games after only playing three and then play at Championship level,” he added.

A shift in mindset

Without Durant, the Suns’ ascendance up the standings has been halted, and they’ve had to move into more survival mode over striving to climb as high as they can in the Western Conference.

Understandably, their collective focus has shifted to securing a top-six seed in the West and keeping their heads above water until KD returns for their playoff run—the Suns are 1-2 since Durant injured his ankle.

Banking on his return

As Jefferson mentioned, it’s easier said than done to pick up where you left off, especially at the end of the season with everything to play for – even if your name is Kevin Durant.

Nevertheless, the Suns and their roster are putting stock into how Durant has bounced back from every major injury he’s suffered in his career and are banking on his return to give them an edge when it matters most.

