More ‘anti-trans’ measures rolled into ban on gender-affirming healthcare

House Bill 470 passed the House last week as a ban on the prescription of puberty-blocking hormones, gender re-assignment surgery, and inpatient and outpatient gender-affirming hospital services for any Kentuckian under age 18.

Now, in a committee substitute slated to be received by the Senate Families and Children Committee on Tuesday, that bill includes several additional provisions aimed at transgender and LGBTQ students in Kentucky schools.

The original bill from Rep. Jennifer Decker, R-Shelbyville, prevents courts from approving a minor’s name change, “if the court finds that the purpose of the requested name change is to assist a person . . . with a gender transition.”

It would also bar a mental health therapist or counselor from using a trans teen’s pronouns in a counseling setting that “promotes” a gender transition.

The new measures tacked onto House Bill 470 in the committee substitute include:

A ban on “any child, regardless of grade level” receiving presentation or instruction “studying or exploring gender identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation.” That provision mirrors language introduced by Rep. Shane Baker, R-Somerset, in House Bill 177 .

A requirement that schools develop a bathroom policy that protects students’ “privacy rights” as outlined in a section that condemns allowing trans students to use a bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity. That section does not mandate that schools or districts ban trans students from using a bathroom that corresponds with their identity, but strongly suggests they should.

A ban on any child in fifth grade or below from receiving “any instruction through curriculum or programs on human sexuality or sexually transmitted diseases.” That provision mirrors language introduced in House Bill 177.

The entire text of Senate Bill 150 , sponsored by Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville. That bill prohibited schools from requiring that teachers use a trans student’s preferred pronouns, as well established requirements for schools to notify parents about certain content taught in schools.

The language of the bans on instruction of any kind of human sexuality or STDs as well as the ban on “studying or exploring gender identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation” is not dissimilar from the Florida law derided by some as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law. That law barred discussion on “sexual orientation or gender identity” in Kindergarten through third grade.

The committee substitute goes further than the Florida law, banning any instruction “on human sexuality” until sixth grade. A ban on “studying or exploring gender identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation” extends to all grades.

Herald-Leader writer Alex Acquisto contributed to this story.