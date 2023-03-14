Open in App
Garden City, KS
KSN News

Garden City teen killed following head-on crash with semi on U.S. 50

By Ryan Newton,

3 days ago

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Garden City teenager was killed following a crash Monday on U.S. Highway 50 east of North Campus Drive.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a semi hauling a milk trailer was eastbound on U.S. Highway 50 when it went left of center and collided with a westbound Fiat 500.

The driver of the Fiat, 16-year-old Cassandra K. Linder, was taken to Saint Catherines Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 35-year-old driver of the semi, also from Garden City, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

