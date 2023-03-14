Garden City teen killed following head-on crash with semi on U.S. 50

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Garden City teenager was killed following a crash Monday on U.S. Highway 50 east of North Campus Drive.
It happened around 4:15 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a semi hauling a milk trailer was eastbound on U.S. Highway 50 when it went left of center and collided with a westbound Fiat 500.
The driver of the Fiat, 16-year-old Cassandra K. Linder, was taken to Saint Catherines Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Garden City homicide deemed self-defense
The 35-year-old driver of the semi, also from Garden City, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
