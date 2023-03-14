Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
Bucks Zone

Giannis Antetokounmpo posts a double-double in return, lifts the Milwaukee Bucks over the Sacramento Kings

By Matthew Dugandzic,

3 days ago

Behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks inched closer to a playoff berth.

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a three-game absence with a bang, completing a solid double-double to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 133-124 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

The Greek Freak leads the squad

Antetokounmpo tallied 46 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and a steal, allowing the Bucks to improve to 49-19 and move closer to becoming the first team to secure a playoff berth this season.

The win allowed Milwaukee to quickly bounce back from a tough 125-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors while also snapping Sacramento's three-game win streak.

Antetokounmpo got plenty of help in the win as Khris Middleton scored 31 points and Brook Lopez added 23.

In increasing their lead to two and a half games over the 47-22 Boston Celtics for the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings, the Bucks survived a back-and-forth duel at the finish.

Tough battle

Milwaukee surged to a 106-100 lead inside the final eight minutes, but Sacramento fought back that saw them uncorking eight unanswered points to take the lead, 108-106.

The Bucks answered with their own run to take the lead back, 113-108, and another 7-0 run finally put the game beyond the Kings' reach as they surged to a 127-116 advantage with only two minutes left.

De'Aaron Fox scored a team-high 35 points, and Domantas Sabonis completed his impressive 10th triple-double of the season with 23 points, 17 rebounds, and 15 assists, but the Kings still dropped to third place in the West after falling to 40-27.

The Kings came into the match tied with the Memphis Grizzlies, who won over the Dallas Mavericks on the same night.

