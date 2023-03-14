PJ Tucker Scored Zero Points In 19 Games This Season As A Starter

PJ Tucker has gone scoreless in 19 of his 64 starts this season for the Sixers.

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most potent offensive teams in the league this season, but it's certainly not because of PJ Tucker.

The Sixers' big free-agent acquisition from last year has gone scoreless in 19 of his 64 starts this season, which is absurd. Philadelphia has won 15 of those games though, so he certainly isn't hurting their cause one bit.

It is a bit strange just how uninvolved Tucker has been on the offensive end, however. He has been one of the better 3-and-D players in the league over the years, but the Sixers just want him to focus on defense. He is averaging just 3.5 PPG, 4.0 RPG, and 0.8 APG this season, but is shooting a respectable 39.8% from beyond the arc when a rare shooting opportunity does come his way.

While some players might complain about not getting shots, Tucker made it clear that it doesn't matter to him , as long as they are winning. They have 15 of the games, so he has no reason to complain about how things are going.

PJ Tucker Says Sixers Fans Want Him To Score More

The fans don't always understand it though, as Tucker revealed earlier this year that a lot of them have told him to score more . Considering he averages just 2.9 shots per game, there really is no way for Tucker to be able to contribute a lot as a scorer.

The Sixers don't need him to do that either, as they have enough offensive firepower in Joel Embiid , James Harden , and Tyrese Maxey. All they want from Tucker is to be a force on the defensive end and he has been that, while also being a great leader for this group. This seems like the best team that the Sixers have had in all the time that Embiid has been with the franchise and expectations are certainly rising in Philadelphia. They are currently 3rd in the Eastern Conference with a 45-22 record and are closing in on the 47-22 Boston Celtics for that second spot.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.