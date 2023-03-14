Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
FadeawayWorld.net

PJ Tucker Scored Zero Points In 19 Games This Season As A Starter

By Gautam Varier,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i3Zhb_0lIGvaQT00

PJ Tucker has gone scoreless in 19 of his 64 starts this season for the Sixers.

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most potent offensive teams in the league this season, but it's certainly not because of PJ Tucker.

The Sixers' big free-agent acquisition from last year has gone scoreless in 19 of his 64 starts this season, which is absurd. Philadelphia has won 15 of those games though, so he certainly isn't hurting their cause one bit.

It is a bit strange just how uninvolved Tucker has been on the offensive end, however. He has been one of the better 3-and-D players in the league over the years, but the Sixers just want him to focus on defense. He is averaging just 3.5 PPG, 4.0 RPG, and 0.8 APG this season, but is shooting a respectable 39.8% from beyond the arc when a rare shooting opportunity does come his way.

While some players might complain about not getting shots, Tucker made it clear that it doesn't matter to him , as long as they are winning. They have 15 of the games, so he has no reason to complain about how things are going.

PJ Tucker Says Sixers Fans Want Him To Score More

The fans don't always understand it though, as Tucker revealed earlier this year that a lot of them have told him to score more . Considering he averages just 2.9 shots per game, there really is no way for Tucker to be able to contribute a lot as a scorer.

The Sixers don't need him to do that either, as they have enough offensive firepower in Joel Embiid , James Harden , and Tyrese Maxey. All they want from Tucker is to be a force on the defensive end and he has been that, while also being a great leader for this group. This seems like the best team that the Sixers have had in all the time that Embiid has been with the franchise and expectations are certainly rising in Philadelphia. They are currently 3rd in the Eastern Conference with a 45-22 record and are closing in on the 47-22 Boston Celtics for that second spot.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Absolutely brutal groin shot leads to ejection
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Jeff Gaylord Passes Away At Age 64
Denver, CO1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Anthony Davis Was Looking Visibly Upset And Angry After The Lakers Lost To The Rockets
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Michael Jordan Paid $180 Million For The Hornets In 2010, Could Sell It For Over $1.77 Billion
Charlotte, NC15 hours ago
Vanessa Bryant Unveils Kobe Handprints Alongside Daughters Natalia, Bianka & Capri
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Report: 1 NFC team likely to have interest in Ezekiel Elliott
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Chicago Bulls Can Create 'The Reunion' Superteam This Summer
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Darvin Ham Makes Shocking Statement On Lakers Playoff Push: "The Circumstances Are What They Are"
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Dennis Schroder On LeBron James' Return From Injury: "I Can't Say Too Much. But German Doctors Are Great."
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Michael Jordan Looking to Sell Hornets?
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Kevin Durant Shares His Thoughts On Not Being Able To Wear No. 7 On The Suns
Phoenix, AZ14 hours ago
Patrick Beverley thinks he's "the best offensive rebounding point guard" in NBA history
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, And Dennis Rodman Used To Make A Crazy Bet Every Day On Who Had The Lowest Body Fat
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy