7 Egg Cooking Hacks People Totally Swear By

If you're looking for quick and easy ways to hack your breakfast, keep reading! From poached eggs to scrambled eggs to omelettes and eggy avo toasts, eggs can be cooked quicker and better with these hacks. Check out our top seven egg cooking hacks that will make your life a little easier.

1. Easy 3-Minute Egg Cooking Hack

A microwave is the key ingredient in this delicious egg-cooking hack . Using this four-step recipe got the chef fluffy, scrambled eggs in under 3 minutes.

2. Perfect Over-Easy Egg Cooking Hack

This creator discloses the one secret ingredient that will help you make perfect over-easy style eggs. No broken yolks here, folks!

3. Air Fryer Egg Cooking Hack

You knew you could use your air fryer for chicken breasts and Brussels sprouts, but did you know you could cook eggs in it, too ? This beautiful TikTok video shows how to make soft-boiled eggs right in the air fryer.

4. Poached Egg Cooking Hack

If you also love saving on $15 Avocado Toast with poached eggs by making it at home, you need this poached egg cooking hack . The two-plate technique gets you poached eggs in just a few minutes.

5. Fluffiest Egg Cooking Hack

If you love super fluffy eggs , try this TikTok hack. Making a whirlpool before adding the eggs to boiling water seems to be the tip for success here, so whip away!

6. Egg Flipping Egg Cooking Hack

Are you forever breaking your yolks when you try to flip fried eggs ? This cooking hack should help.

7. TSpicy Egg Cooking Hack

Adding some parmesan and chili oil makes this a crunchy, spicy one! The cook tells us to keep the ingredients in his specific order and you'll have, "crispy, spicy, runny eggs." Sounds delish to us!

Eggs are not only delicious but also a healthy choice to start the day. These top 7 quick and easy ways to cook eggs will make the chore a daily joy. Which one would you try?

