Change location
7 Egg Cooking Hacks People Totally Swear By
By Jewel Elizabeth,3 days ago
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
If you're looking for quick and easy ways to hack your breakfast, keep reading! From poached eggs to scrambled eggs to omelettes and eggy avo toasts, eggs can be cooked quicker and better with these hacks. Check out our top seven egg cooking hacks that will make your life a little easier.
1. Easy 3-Minute Egg Cooking Hack
A microwave is the key ingredient in this delicious egg-cooking hack . Using this four-step recipe got the chef fluffy, scrambled eggs in under 3 minutes.
@allrecipes
How do you make your eggs? #microwaverecipes #eggrecipe #breakfastrecipe #cookingeggs #trythis♬ original sound - Allrecipes
2. Perfect Over-Easy Egg Cooking Hack
This creator discloses the one secret ingredient that will help you make perfect over-easy style eggs. No broken yolks here, folks!
@erinnnmeck
Try this technique next time for a perfect over easy egg! 🍳 I don’t even like eggs right now but I did eat that bite and…maybe I’ve just converted back 🤷🏼♀️ only if I have buttered toast with it though 🍞🧈😉💛 #overeasyeggs #breakfastrecipe #eggrecipes #theperfectegg #cookingtechnique♬ original sound - Erin Meck
3. Air Fryer Egg Cooking Hack
You knew you could use your air fryer for chicken breasts and Brussels sprouts, but did you know you could cook eggs in it, too ? This beautiful TikTok video shows how to make soft-boiled eggs right in the air fryer.
@tower_housewares
Hard or soft boiled? Let us know which you prefer in the comments🥚🥚 #towerhousewares #towerenergysaving #airfryer #fyp #foryou #easyrecipe♬ Strawberry - Prod. By Rose
4. Poached Egg Cooking Hack
If you also love saving on $15 Avocado Toast with poached eggs by making it at home, you need this poached egg cooking hack . The two-plate technique gets you poached eggs in just a few minutes.
@akakasandra
I like it this way because its kind of like a poached egg, no crispy brown bits and a perfect pink top :-) #diy #breakfast #egg #dishesfordays #lazy♬ original sound - ‧͙⁺˚*･༓☾ kasandra ☽༓･*˚⁺‧͙
5. Fluffiest Egg Cooking Hack
If you love super fluffy eggs , try this TikTok hack. Making a whirlpool before adding the eggs to boiling water seems to be the tip for success here, so whip away!
@allrecipes
One of our #allrecipesallstars @tried.tested.true puts the fluffy scrambled egg hack to the test. Are these really the fluffiest eggs? Let’s see! #eggrecipe #breakfastrecipes #cookingeggs #cook2follow #easyrecipe♬ original sound - Allrecipes
6. Egg Flipping Egg Cooking Hack
Are you forever breaking your yolks when you try to flip fried eggs ? This cooking hack should help.
@ketowithmacey
Game changer! #hack #easy #kitchenhavk #egghack #hacks #simple #keto #ketolifestyle #brunch #carote #fyp #fypシ #fypage #fypシ゚viral♬ Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
7. TSpicy Egg Cooking Hack
Adding some parmesan and chili oil makes this a crunchy, spicy one! The cook tells us to keep the ingredients in his specific order and you'll have, "crispy, spicy, runny eggs." Sounds delish to us!
@beewinns
Chili Parmesan Egg Hack 🍳🌶 Crispy, spicy, runny eggs 🤤 #lowcarb #keto #egghack #eggfast #weightloss #fitness♬ original sound - Brian Beewinns
Eggs are not only delicious but also a healthy choice to start the day. These top 7 quick and easy ways to cook eggs will make the chore a daily joy. Which one would you try?
For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !
Comments / 0