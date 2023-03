What started out as a backyard nightmare for a Volusia County family could have a happy ending after all.

First responders raced to a home in DeLeon Springs on Sunday when a 2-year-old girl was found face down in the pool.

A 911 operator gave CPR directions to a family member over the phone until rescue crews took over.

Even though the video is blurred... The first responders finally heard the sounds they were praying for.

You can hear the little girl crying when she started to breathe again.

Officials say she is doing well and should make a full recovery.

