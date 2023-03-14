Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
See more from this location?
ESPN

Sources: Edge rusher Marcus Davenport, Vikings reach 1-year deal

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xFHKI_0lIGuqGe00

Edge rusher Marcus Davenport has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings , sources confirmed to ESPN.

The deal is worth $13 million, according to the NFL Network.

The New Orleans Saints gave up two first-round picks to select Davenport with the 14th pick of the 2018 draft. He most recently finished out his fifth season with the Saints on his fifth-year option.

Davenport, 26, had part of his left pinkie amputated during the offseason last year to address an injury that had been an issue since his college days at Texas-San Antonio. He had only 14 pressures and 0.5 sacks in 2022, but he showed the ability to disrupt the pocket while playing in a career-high 15 games.

Davenport's best season was in 2021, when he played in 11 games and had nine sacks, three forced fumbles and 21 pressures. He can play in both base and sub fronts, and he has the skills to rush with power or set an edge in the run game.

He has 21.5 sacks, 60 quarterback hits and 7 forced fumbles in five seasons.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert, Katherine Terrell and Matt Bowen contributed to this report.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Report: 1 NFC team likely to have interest in Ezekiel Elliott
Tampa, FL2 days ago
A Titans Offense With Derrick Henry, And Lamar Jackson
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Adam Schefter has shocking Jalen Carter prediction
Athens, GA2 days ago
Hogs finish off Illinois to advance in NCAA tourney
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Kings' Trey Lyles suspended; Bucks' Brook Lopez fined for fight
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
2023 NFL Free Agency: Jaguars Set to Re-Sign CB Tevaughn Campbell
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Jimmy Garoppolo on mindset joining Raiders: 'I need to earn everything'
Las Vegas, NV2 hours ago
Moment Kamala Harris is Booed by March Madness Crowd
Des Moines, IA15 hours ago
Bulls' Billy Donovan acknowledges 'long rehab' for Lonzo Ball
Chicago, IL58 minutes ago
Falcons Re-Sign Former Husky OT Kaleb McGary
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Sources: ETSU nearing deal with Brooks Savage as next coach
Johnson City, TN9 hours ago
Raiders to re-sign Jermaine Eluemunor
Las Vegas, NV14 hours ago
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: C/G Steve Avila, TCU
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
South Carolina gives AD Ray Tanner raise, two-year extension
Columbia, SC5 hours ago
Notre Dame uses St. Patrick's Day to announce green uniforms for Ohio State game
Columbus, OH8 hours ago
Shad Khan: Jaguars are committed to long-term London connection
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Royals' Jake Brentz, recovering from surgery, gets $1.9M deal
Kansas City, MO7 hours ago
Alabama's Brandon Miller 'taking it slow' with groin injury
Tuscaloosa, AL3 hours ago
Sabres sign Northeastern goalie Devon Levi to 3-year deal
Buffalo, NY5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy