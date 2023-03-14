Why PacWest Bancorp Shares Are Trading Higher By 30%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW ) rose 29.9% to $12.66 in pre-market trading after multiple insider buys by Officers, Directors reported late Monday.

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC ) rose 20% to $37.45 in pre-market trading. First Republic Bank shares dropped around 62% on Monday after the company said it improved its liquidity profile by increasing its borrowing facility from the Federal Reserve and JP Morgan.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL ) rose 19.7% to $31.29 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 47% on Monday.

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV ) shares rose 18.1% to $9.12 in pre-market trading as the company agreed to be acquired by Symphony Technology Group for $1.5 billion.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP ) shares rose 16.4% to $0.1938 in pre-market trading. Imperial Petroleum reported termination of at-the-market equity offering program.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX ) rose 15.4% to $36.01 in pre-market trading as the company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB ) rose 15% to $28.30 in pre-market trading after dropping 44% on Monday.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY ) shares rose 14.8% to $13.06 in pre-market trading after dropping 27% on Monday.

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT ) rose 13.2% to $0.42 in pre-market trading after dropping 8% on Monday. Owlet is expected to release its Q4 financial results after the market closes on March 15, 2023.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE ) rose 9.6% to $3.44 in pre-market trading. Alterity Therapeutics announced granting of new composition of matter patent and exclusive license agreement for assets in Alzheimer's Disease.

Losers

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB ) fell 31.1% to $30.75 in pre-market after the company issued weak revenue guidance.

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO ) fell 27.5% to $1.53 in pre-market trading as the company reported a $5.74 million private placement and investment by directors and senior management members

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU ) shares fell 12.9% to $0.1480 in pre-market trading after the company announced voluntary delisting from Nasdaq Capital Market.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP ) fell 12% to $0.95 in pre-market trading after dropping over 11% on Monday.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: UNCY ) fell 12% to $1.91 in pre-market trading after declining 19% on Monday.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: LYLT ) fell 11.8% to $0.1959 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Friday. Loyalty Ventures recently announced bankruptcy filings and plans to delist from the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD ) shares dropped 11.7% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak first-quarter guidance.

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR ) fell 11.2% to $1.50 in pre-market trading. CohBar, during November, posted a Q3 loss of $0.82 per share.

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO ) shares fell 9.7% to $3.59 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Monday

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING ) fell 8.3% to $1.21 in pre-market trading. Cingulate shares dropped around 29% on Monday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

