Top 5 Health Care Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Month

The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ: TKNO )

Alpha Teknova, during November, posted upbeat Q3 results. The company is scheduled to report its financial results for the fourth quarter, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $3.02 .

RSI Value: 25.96

25.96 TKNO Price Action: Shares of Alpha Teknova dropped 7.4% to close at $3.50 on Monday.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO )

AdaptHealth reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY23 revenue guidance below estimates. Steve Griggs, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "2022 was another year of substantial progress for AdaptHealth. We advanced a number of strategic initiatives, including completing the integration of our merger with AeroCare, stabilizing and optimizing our internal processes, and continuing to invest in the technology, tools, and talent to deliver on the goals that we presented at our Capital Markets Day." The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $11.40.

RSI Value: 26.75

26.75 AHCO Price Action: Shares of AdaptHealth fell 4.6% to close at $13.16 on Monday.

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX )

OptimizeRx posted upbeat quarterly earnings. Will Febbo, OptimizeRx CEO said, “Macro headwinds made 2022 an extremely challenging year. As a result, we are taking a conservative approach to guidance for 2023.” The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $12.28.

RSI Value: 29.36

29.36 OPRX Price Action: Shares of OptimizeRx fell 4.2% to close at $12.54 on Monday.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA )

Cara Therapeutics reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. “As the U.S. launch of KORSUVA® (difelikefalin) injection continues to progress, we are encouraged by the positive feedback from providers and patients. During the fourth quarter of 2022, we saw both new clinic and repeat orders driving product uptake, bolstering our confidence in KORSUVA’s long-term potential,” said Christopher Posner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cara Therapeutics. The company’s 52-week low is $5.80.

RSI Value: 21.06

21.06 CARA Price Action: Shares of Cara Therapeutics fell 3.8% to close at $5.83 on Monday.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI )

Infinity Pharmaceuticals and MEI Pharma announced a definitive merger agreement to advance three promising clinical oncology candidates. The company has a 52-week low of $0.1700.

RSI Value: 18.42

18.42 INFI Price Action: Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals fell 3.3% to close at $0.1886 on Monday.

