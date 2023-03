Jabil To Rally Around 23%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Raymond James raised the price target for Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL ) from $84 to $100. Raymond James analyst Melissa Fairbanks maintained a Strong Buy rating. Jabil shares fell 0.7% to close at $81.35 on Monday.

(NYSE: JBL ) from $84 to $100. Raymond James analyst Melissa Fairbanks maintained a Strong Buy rating. Jabil shares fell 0.7% to close at $81.35 on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted the price target for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD ) from $24 to $26. Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares fell 4.7% to close at $19.41 on Monday.

(NASDAQ: ACAD ) from $24 to $26. Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares fell 4.7% to close at $19.41 on Monday. JMP Securities cut the price target for Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT ) from $11 to $6. JMP Securities analyst David Scharf Sommer maintained a Market Outperform rating. Oportun Financial shares fell 2.6% to $4.08 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: OPRT ) from $11 to $6. JMP Securities analyst David Scharf Sommer maintained a Market Outperform rating. Oportun Financial shares fell 2.6% to $4.08 in pre-market trading. Raymond James raised e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF ) price target from $75 to $80. Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong maintained an Outperform rating. e.l.f. Beauty shares gained 0.1% to close at $69.58 on Monday.

(NYSE: ELF ) price target from $75 to $80. Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong maintained an Outperform rating. e.l.f. Beauty shares gained 0.1% to close at $69.58 on Monday. Citigroup raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX ) price target from $51 to $54. Citigroup analyst Itay Michaeli maintained a Buy rating. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares gained 17% to $36.45 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: AMLX ) price target from $51 to $54. Citigroup analyst Itay Michaeli maintained a Buy rating. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares gained 17% to $36.45 in pre-market trading. Needham raised the price target for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT ) from $6.5 to $7. Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Cellebrite DI shares fell 0.9% to close at $5.82 on Monday.

(NASDAQ: CLBT ) from $6.5 to $7. Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Cellebrite DI shares fell 0.9% to close at $5.82 on Monday. HSBC lowered Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU ) price target from $4 to $3. HSBC analyst Carson Lo maintained a Buy rating. Lufax Holding shares fell 0.5% to $1.91 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: LU ) price target from $4 to $3. HSBC analyst Carson Lo maintained a Buy rating. Lufax Holding shares fell 0.5% to $1.91 in pre-market trading. Barclays raised NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE ) price target from $109 to $110. Barclays analyst Jiong Shao maintained an Equal-Weight rating. NIKE shares rose 0.5% to $117.45 in pre-market trading

(NYSE: NKE ) price target from $109 to $110. Barclays analyst Jiong Shao maintained an Equal-Weight rating. NIKE shares rose 0.5% to $117.45 in pre-market trading Telsey Advisory Group cut Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM ) price target from $155 to $142. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating. Williams-Sonoma shares rose 0.6% to $118.98 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: WSM ) price target from $155 to $142. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating. Williams-Sonoma shares rose 0.6% to $118.98 in pre-market trading. BMO Capital raised Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN ) price target from $179 to $229. BMO Capital analyst Etzer Darout downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Seagen shares rose 0.8% to $199.30 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: SGEN ) price target from $179 to $229. BMO Capital analyst Etzer Darout downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Seagen shares rose 0.8% to $199.30 in pre-market trading. RBC Capital cut Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN ) price target $18 to $16. RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained an Outperform rating. Huntington Bancshares shares fell 16.8% to close at $11.12 on Monday.

