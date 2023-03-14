Cipher Mining Clocks $3M In FY22 Revenue Backed By Production At Odessa Data Center

- Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR ) reported revenue of $3.04 million in FY22 .
- The operating loss was $(37.4) million. Adjusted EPS loss was $(0.26).
- Cipher Mining held $11.9 million in cash and equivalents.
- Ed Farrell, CFO of Cipher Mining, said, "We commenced producing revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022 with the energization of our Odessa data center."
- Across four initial data centers, Cipher remains on track to deploy up to ~5.7 EH/s by the end of Q1 2023, with a highly efficient machine fleet, averaging ~31.4 J/TH, purchased at an average price of ~$30.53/TH/s.
- The weighted average power price at the company's current sites is ~2.7 c/kWh.
- Cipher Mining mined ~515 and ~377 bitcoin in FY22 and Q4, respectively.
- Price Action: CIFR shares traded higher by 3.3% at $1.88 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
