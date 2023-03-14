Traffic stop leads to arrest of man who stole the same care twice in one week

RACINE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Madison found himself at odds with law enforcement for a second time in the same week Wednesday following a traffic stop.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports that, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Deputies with the department were conducting road patrols in the Racine area of Boone County.

During these patrols, authorities observed a vehicle which had been reported stolen, at which time a traffic stop was conducted to investigate the situation.

This traffic stop led to the arrest of Richard Workman Jr. – 24 years old of Madison, WV – who Deputies indicate having arrested for the second time in a week with regard to the unlawful possession of this same vehicle.

Workman faces charges of Grand Larceny and Receiving & Transferring Stolen Property as a result of the traffic stop.

