Open in App
Madison, WV
See more from this location?
Lootpress

Traffic stop leads to arrest of man who stole the same care twice in one week

By Lootpress Staff,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GM45h_0lIGryVV00

RACINE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Madison found himself at odds with law enforcement for a second time in the same week Wednesday following a traffic stop.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports that, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Deputies with the department were conducting road patrols in the Racine area of Boone County.

During these patrols, authorities observed a vehicle which had been reported stolen, at which time a traffic stop was conducted to investigate the situation.

This traffic stop led to the arrest of Richard Workman Jr. – 24 years old of Madison, WV – who Deputies indicate having arrested for the second time in a week with regard to the unlawful possession of this same vehicle.

Workman faces charges of Grand Larceny and Receiving & Transferring Stolen Property as a result of the traffic stop.

Additional LOOTPRESS coverage for the Boone County area can be found here , while additional LOOTPRESS crime coverage can be found here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boone County, WV newsLocal Boone County, WV
44-year-old woman arrested on outstanding warrants
Orgas, WV2 days ago
Woman arrested for contributing to delinquency of minor
Ashford, WV1 day ago
Boone County murder trial continues despite repeated interruptions
Whitesville, WV10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man rescued by Fire Department after jumping into canal to avoid police as his apartment is raided for drugs
Beckley, WV1 day ago
Woman arrested after kidnapping and child neglect
Beckley, WV2 days ago
Organized crime tops list of Lawrence County indictments
Louisa, KY1 day ago
Ohio man arrested in Beckley after search warrant
Beckley, WV1 day ago
Motorcycle pursuit leaves two teenagers dead in Nicholas County
Birch River, WV10 hours ago
Victim’s finger bitten off by man who stole an orange from his kitchen
Huntington, WV2 days ago
Fayetteville man sentenced to prison for Driving Revoked DUI 3rd offense
Fayetteville, WV3 days ago
Woman arrested for kidnapping and grand larceny in Beckley
Beckley, WV3 days ago
Drugs discovered after 13-year-old is shot in the head, Mt. Hope man sentenced to prison
Mount Hope, WV3 days ago
Reports: WV State Police trooper allegedly allowed to retire after wrongdoing
Nitro, WV1 day ago
Man arrested for allegedly biting the tip off of another man’s finger in Huntington, West Virginia
Huntington, WV3 days ago
Man arrested for Domestic Battery following investigation
Hewett, WV4 days ago
Raleigh County woman arrested for transporting a controlled substance and tobacco
Beaver, WV4 days ago
Raleigh County man arrested for two felonies
Beaver, WV4 days ago
Man arrested for public intoxication after being found passed out in hotel hallway
Princeton, WV5 days ago
Man arrested after allegedly setting fire to building
Harts, WV4 days ago
WSAZ Investigates | Law enforcement targets speeding drivers
Huntington, WV2 days ago
Two arrested after graffitiing Bluefield Tractor Supply, striking officer
Bluefield, WV5 days ago
Two Men Plead Guilty to Federal Drug Crimes
Huntington, WV3 days ago
Car crashes into home outside Ironton, Ohio
Ironton, OH11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy