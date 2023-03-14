Open in App
AxleAddict

The Internet Is Going Wild Over Dash Cam Footage of a Police Cruiser Getting Left in the Dust by a Dodge Charger Hellcat

By Jarret Hendrickson,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qiS7k_0lIGrqRh00

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Police cruisers are some pretty fast cars…

But they’re no match for the Dodge Charger Hellcat that’s on display in this video from TikTok user @unkown_ethan19

Here's what the internet had to say about this one.

TikTok user @qmielda was of the opinion that even though the Hellcat got away, rather easily, from the police this time, they might still be in danger of the police catching them later on based on a vehicle description, “He finna need a paint job and new rims just in case.” (A new paint job and rims won’t matter if the police got his license plate number though. Points for effort on this suggestion though.)

While some people like TikTok user @kingston_b2_86, were of the opinion that the police need to be driving faster cars, “Man these police cars needs some new cars.” (Maybe the people live should all be driving Dodge Challenger Hellcats?)

And TikTok user @camssmokeshop shared that they like to driver like the Hellcat driver in this video when they wrote, “One thing bout me I’m whipping around every turn - gotta have that driver modification to catch me lol.” (We hope to never see this person on the road if that’s the case.)

With TikTok user @andreamitchell958 being of the opinion that the police in this came away looking pathetic when they commented, “Sad a$$ hole just got smoked…” (This wasn’t exactly a good showing for the boys in blue, that’s for sure.)

Well what do you think?

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX9 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL6 days ago
Watch Six Challenger Hellcats Stolen From Dealership In Under 60 Seconds
Somerset, KY9 days ago
Mississippi man who went missing found with head severed, attorney says
Laurel, MS3 days ago
Trucker Captures Chilling Dashcam Footage of Ghost-Like Figure: WATCH
Payson, AZ3 days ago
Alaska man arrested for killing Colorado woman again after judge previously dismissed murder charge for lack of probable cause
Juneau, AK3 days ago
Kentucky middle school principal arrested first day on the job
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Biggest Wild Hog Ever? Texas Boys Catch a Hog the Size of a Grizzly Bear
De Leon, TX24 days ago
Drunk angler told DNR officer a friend was picking him up, but was later caught driving
Gaylord, MI28 days ago
Another catalytic converter thief killed under car
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Teen and 2 horses dead after vehicle crashes into group riding stolen horses, police say
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy