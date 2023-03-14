The Internet Is Going Wild Over Dash Cam Footage of a Police Cruiser Getting Left in the Dust by a Dodge Charger Hellcat

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Police cruisers are some pretty fast cars…

But they’re no match for the Dodge Charger Hellcat that’s on display in this video from TikTok user @unkown_ethan19 …

Here's what the internet had to say about this one.

TikTok user @qmielda was of the opinion that even though the Hellcat got away, rather easily, from the police this time, they might still be in danger of the police catching them later on based on a vehicle description, “He finna need a paint job and new rims just in case.” (A new paint job and rims won’t matter if the police got his license plate number though. Points for effort on this suggestion though.)

While some people like TikTok user @kingston_b2_86, were of the opinion that the police need to be driving faster cars, “Man these police cars needs some new cars.” (Maybe the people live should all be driving Dodge Challenger Hellcats?)

And TikTok user @camssmokeshop shared that they like to driver like the Hellcat driver in this video when they wrote, “One thing bout me I’m whipping around every turn - gotta have that driver modification to catch me lol.” (We hope to never see this person on the road if that’s the case.)

With TikTok user @andreamitchell958 being of the opinion that the police in this came away looking pathetic when they commented, “Sad a$$ hole just got smoked…” (This wasn’t exactly a good showing for the boys in blue, that’s for sure.)

Well what do you think?

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.