Mad Men's Christina Hendricks Announces Engagement

Christina Hendricks, best known for her roles on Mad Men and Good Girls , announced her engagement over the weekend. The star will marry George Bianchini, her longtime boyfriend, who is camera operator. While Hendricks is obviously the more recognizable of the two partners, Bianchini is hardly anonymous, at least in Hollywood. He has worked as a camera operator on films and television shows like Wet Hot American Summer , The Nanny Diaries , Entourage , The Young Pope , and The Time Traveller's Wife . Notably, Bianchini is listed as a camera operator on the first season of Good Girls .

The pair apparently "proposed to one another," and took to social media to announce the plans. After the initial social media post, she provided a statement to Vanity Fair , saying, "we knew we were in love and that we wanted to be together forever so we decided to take the pressure off one person to propose and take turns proposing to each other. It's twice as romantic."

You can see her post below.

As you might expect, the comments are full of congratulations from the couple's famous friends, including Good Girls stars Mae Whitman and Retta.

The pair first went public with their relationship in November 2021 at an exhibit of designer Christian Siriano's work.

Six-time Emmy nominee Hendricks will next appear in Apple TV+'s adaptation of the unfinished Edith Wharton novel The Buccaneers with co-stars Kristine Froseth and Alisha Boe. Most recently, she appeared in Solar Opposites in the role of Cherie.

Here's how Apple described The Buccaneers in its announcement: Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets. A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers' hearts are set on much more than that, and saying "I do" is just the beginning...

An eight-episode series the untitled series tentatively titled The Buccaneers stars Kristine Froseth ("The Assistant," "Sharp Stick"), Alisha Boe ("When You Finish Saving The World," "13 Reasons Why"), Josie Totah ("Saved by the Bell"), Aubri Ibrag ("Dive Club"), Imogen Waterhouse ("The Outpost," "Nocturnal Animals") and Mia Threapleton ("Shadows," "I Am Ruth") as the buccaneers. Written by series creator Katherine Jakeways ("Tracey Ullman's Show," "Where This Service Will Terminate") and directed by BAFTA Award winner Susanna White ("Bleak House," "Jane Eyre," "Generation Kill"), the series is currently in production in Scotland.